Chef Neven Maguire continues culinary tour of Ireland's cycling and walking paths in new TV series

CHEF Neven Maguire continues his culinary tour of Ireland’s cycling and walking paths by stopping off in Limerick next week.

In the next episode of Neven’s Greenway Food Trails on RTÉ1 on Wednesday, January 18 at 8.30pm, he tours along the Limerick Greenway, and meets some of the characters who are involved in the trail and the local food scene.

This is a 39km off-road cycling trail following the route of the Limerick to Tralee Railway, which operated for almost 100 years, opening in the 1880s and closing in the 1970s.

Neven starts his journey in Abbeyfeale, where he visits Nick Cotter at Cotter Organic Lamb, and takes a tour of the farm which includes 70 acres of green land and also native woodland.

Further along the Greenway at Barnagh, Neven meets local historian Mary Kury to learn more about the Limerick to Tralee railway.

The presenter then cycles to Springfield Castle in Dromcollogher, where the Sykes family run a venison farm, restaurant, and guest accommodation.

Jonathan Sykes gives Neven a tour of the venison farm.

The Green Room is the castle’s restaurant, run by Jonathan’s son Dan who cooks Venison Tacos for Neven.

Further north, just outside Adare, Neven meets Brian O’Connell, CEO of the Attyflin Estate, which produces fruit juices, jams, chutneys and honey.

Around 250,000 apples are picked by hand here every year.

In the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare, Neven meets the Head Chef Adrian Neagu, who shares his recipe for Pan Fried John Dory with Doonbeg Mussels, Courgettes, Cherry Tomatoes and Samphire with a Portuguese fish sauce made with coconut milk, ginger, turmeric and chili.