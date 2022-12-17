Cork-based chef shares tasty festive menu on two-part TV series

HE has become as much an annual treat - for grown-ups at least - as Santa himself.

Now legendary Ballymaloe chef Rory OConnell is back on TV for another two-part series showcasing festive foods next week.

His popular How To Cook Well At Christmas specials, including plenty of interesting recipes and tips, will air on RTÉ1 on Wednesday and Thursday at 6.30pm.

As always, Rory suggests recipes that, while perfect for Christmas, would work equally well at any time during the winter months.

“The seasons determine everything I do,” he says.

“Cooking ingredients which are at their best in a particular season makes total sense. The ingredients taste how they are supposed to taste, and from an environmental point of view, using seasonal ingredients is essential.”

In the first programme, Rory cooks mussels with nduja (a spicy sausage paste), fennel and coriander, followed by glazed ham hocks with cavolo nero and Parmesan mashed potatoes; and a winter coleslaw with pomegranate and roast hazelnuts.

For pudding, he prepares preserved raspberry Swiss roll with custard, sherried cream and candied Fruit. All recipes in this episode are are gluten-free.

In the second programme, Rory prepares celery and leek soup with Cashel blue cheese, dried cranberry and dill Croutons. He then cooks pancetta wrapped roast stuffed pheasant with Cognac gravy, served with game chips, cranberry sauce, and bread and thyme leaf sauce; and Brussels sprouts with quince membrillo and walnuts.

He finishes up cooking a soft meringue cake with red plum and sweet geranium jelly.

Looking for more culinary tips?

Mark Moriarty is back with a double helping of episodes in Off Duty Chef Christmas on RTÉ1 on Monday and Tuesday at 6.30pm.

With a collection of classic recipes using familiar ingredients, Mark creates something memorable and affordable in each show, designed with both first timers attempting Christmas dinner and the seasoned pros in mind!

The first episode features Cheesy mushroom vol-au-vents with salsa verde for starters, a classic roast turkey crown with roasted carrots and stuffing for mains and to finish, an overnight sticky toffee Christmas pudding. Mark also shows us his “best sandwich of the year” using leftovers.

Episode two will focus on a festive menu with a modern twist. He’ll also be sharing some tips on how to create delicious and quick snacks for guests.