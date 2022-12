ALTHOUGH she admits to being not the best timekeeper in the world, Christina O Riordan made it to the church on time when she married Colm Crowley in Macroom in July.

Christina and Colm Crowley with their daughter and their parents on their wedding day in July

Christina O’Riordan and Crowley on their wedding day - they wed in Macroom and the reception was in Garryvoe

Christina, of Clondrohid, and Colm, of Kilmurry, went to school in Macroom - “different schools, but we knew of one another through a mutual friend,” said Christina. “By nature, I can have a tendency to be late but I was right on time (to everyone’s surprise!) for my wedding.”

Christina and Colm Crowley with their bridal party - Christina’s sisters - Julie, maid of honour, Mairead and Jillian - and her friends Claire, Louise and Laura. Colm had his brothers - Raymond, best man, Finbarr and Kevin, his nephew Patrick, his cousin Robert and friend Patrick

The couple’s daughter, Croíadh, was their flower girl. “She loved being part of the day and getting her ‘make-up’ done,” said Christina.

The couple now live in Clondrohid. Christina explains how she and Colm got together. “We properly met over 13 years ago in Kenmare, we had known each other, but with the help of a few drinks we began to talk to one another, and the rest is history. We got engaged in November, 2019, in Galway. We waited an extra year for the wedding due to Covid, but it was worth the wait.”

Christina’s dress was from The White and Gold in Kinsale. “It was ivory with a high/low hem line in satin silk and was thankfully so easy to wear all day. I got all the men sorted in Simply Suits on the Kinsale Road roundabout and the girls wore dresses from Folkster.

“I had help from two extremely talented make-up artists, Orla O’Connor and Liz McCarthy, and my hairdresser was Audrey, known as the Upstyle Junkie. They made the morning go so smoothly.”

The couple welcomed family and friends on their big day, the bridal party was Christina’s sisters - Julie, maid of honour, Mairead and Jillian - and her friends Claire, Louise and Laura. Colm had his brothers - Raymond, best man, Finbarr and Kevin, his nephew Patrick, his cousin Robert and friend Patrick.

Christina added: “I’d like to mention our priest, Canon Donal Roberts, he gave a lovely ceremony. He was very inclusive of all our families and to the people involved in the ceremony.

“And I can’t forget our wedding singer, Deborah Murphy, I could listen to her all day, along with her pianist Rory and cello player Ashling.”

Christina O’Riordan, who married Colm Crowley in Macroom in July. She said: “I can have a tendency to be late but I was right on time!”

The reception was in the Garryvoe Hotel. “Both of us loved that particular hotel so it was an easy decision. Having the sea directly across from the hotel helped a lot of heads the next morning, sea air can clear any hangover!”

The three-tiered wedding cake was made by the Baker Boy, the car was from Bianconi Wedding Cars - “driver Kevin was a gentleman” - and the band was Flog the Dog - “they were exceptional”. The couple’s first dance was to Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

Photographers were Laura and Benny and the videographer Mike Kelly - Christina had high praise for all three.

