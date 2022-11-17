Panto performance for autistic children

A RATHER nice lecture/recital is taking place at the Opera House this Sunday afternoon, November 20, featuring Rory Musgrave in Portraits Of Love.

This is the final performance of the theatre’s three-part series with the Cara O’ Sullivan Associate Artist Programme.

Joined by pianist Ciara Moroney, Rory - in a showcase of arias from Mozart to Korngold - displays how baritone roles are often the most intriguing and complex characters, especially when it comes to their passions.

Starts at 4pm, and the event is entirely free, but you do need to obtain tickets beforehand.

It’s hard to believe we are halfway through November already, but the sounds of music and delighted shouts from the Opera House and Everyman would alert you to the fact both are hard at work in rehearsal for their big annual pantomimes.

The Opera House has chosen The Sleeping Beauty this year and we learn that legendary Dame, Frank Mackey, will be back as Nannie Nellie, joined by rising stars and panto debutants Chloe O’Riordain (Sleeping Beauty), Eamonn Walsh (Prince Charming) and I’m Grand Mam podcast favourite, Kevin Twomey (Chester the Jester).

Michael Grennel (King Cedric) and Shirley McCarthy (Maleficent) complete an exciting cast under the directorship of long-term Cork Opera House collaborator, Trevor Ryan.

The Opera House has announced a new sponsorship deal with international footwear brand Skechers and also, in a new departure for the panto, has revealed this year’s run will be the first to host two ‘relaxed performances’, aimed at including and accommodating autistic children and patrons who may find it challenging to attend traditional performances.

Bad Manners are at the Oliver Plunkett on November 27

“Our panto team is very much looking forward to making these important performances happen, for some very important patrons,” says CEO Eibhlín Gleeson. “We are working on them with the autistic community, as well as parents and carers, to help inform the process. We aim to adapt our environment to create an experience where children will be free to make noise, move around and - most importantly - relax and be completely themselves while enjoying Sleeping Beauty.”

It runs from December 1 to January 22, 2023, with matinee and evening performances. Family tickets available. Booking on 021 4270022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie

Meanwhile, the Everyman and CADA are working flat out to ensure Cinderella, directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, is going to be a wonderful experience from December 3. The cast includes Fionula Linehan as Kim, Padraic Di Fusco as Prince William, Zoe Allman Walsh as Cinders, Andrew Lane as Buttons, and Graham McDermott as Kourtney. Special family tickets available, and also reduced prices on the very popular Wonderful Wednesdays.

Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Ska legends Bad Manners have announced an Irish tour this month and will be at the Oliver Plunkett on November 27. Fronted by Buster Bloodvessel (real name Douglas Trendle), the band was formed in 1976. Their hits include My Girl Lollipop, Lip Up Fatty, Can Can, Special Brew and Walking In The Sunshine. They also achieved chart success with their first four studio albums.

Ardal O’Hanlon is at Gleneagle INEC Club in Killarney tomorrow night with his new comedy, The Showing Off Must Go On. And Pat Shortt is there on Saturday, with his own new show, Hey. Plenty of laughter promised at both. Booking on inec.ie or 064 667 1555.

There will be twinkling lights in the sky above the Glen Theatre in Banteer tonight when Stars of the Show are on stage, as seen on Sky TV.

And this Saturday, November 19, it’s Annemarie O’Riordan in concert. Two nice shows to enjoy in this lively little theatre. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.