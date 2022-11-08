Six great properties on sale right now in West Cork town

WITH Cork city only 30 minutes up the road, and all the benefits of West Cork on the doorstep, as well as a bustling town centre, Bandon might just be the perfect place for you to buy your first, or next home.

Here are six properties in Bandon currently on the market, all within walking distance of the town centre.

1. A 7-bed masterpiece: Overton View, Dunmanway Road, €695,000

This 436m² property on 2.37 acres has four reception rooms, four bathrooms, an ornamental pool, a gazebo, a huge workshop, a gorgeous garden with an out office, electric gates and a tree-lined driveway.

When you have finished showing your visitors around, you can retire to the sunroom bar for drinks or lounge by your lake and congratulate yourself on a fine purchase.

The contact is Judy at Sherry Fitzgerald Brennan Busteed on 023/8854444. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-overton-view-meelon-bandon-co-cork/4255537

2. A bungalow beauty: 3, Lower Watergate Street, €285,000

This is a three-bed, one bathroom bungalow on 91m². The bedrooms are a good size and the house has been lovingly maintained.

For me, the best feature is the stunning. South-facing and private, it’s a dream for a gardening enthusiast or if you just simply want to in the sunshine enjoying the peace.

The other attractive feature is its location, on a quiet, leafy road with well-established homes and well maintained gardens. There are no hills or steps that need negotiating from the centre of town. so perhaps this house is a perfect retirement sanctuary. The BER is E2 so insulation would be a good investment.

The contact is Brendan at Bowe Property, 023/8844599. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-3-lower-watergate-street-bandon-co-cork/3762574

3. A fine doer-upper - Lui na Greine, The Green, €190,000

This is a 4-bedroom, one-bathroom dormer semi, a very pretty little house in a well-established and sought after area of Bandon.

It has a lovely front garden that looks out onto a green area. The houses are mostly owner occupied and the area is very well maintained.

It has two reception rooms so one could be used as a home office. A five-minute stroll gets you to town.

The ‘garden room’ is not of the best quality, and its flat roof extension needs attention. Having said that, it is a lovely addition as the room gets lovely sunshine during the day and faces the well-established garden.

There is a small yard at the back.

This coud be ideal for someone who is happy to roll up their sleeves and do a little work to it.

The contact is Claire at Bowe Property on 023/8844599. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-lui-na-greine-the-green-bandon-co-cork/4246870

4. An enduring classic - The Old House, 17, Kilbrogan Hill, €480,000

This masterpiece period home was built in the 1830s and is dripping with character and beauty.

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home is spread over 530m² and has the most spectacular garden, all within walking distance of the town. It comes with a shop next door which offers an extra income and the possibilities for the garden are endless. Organic allotments? Gardening classes?

The estate agent assures me no expense has been spared in preserving this piece of glorious history.

The gorgeous kitchen with high ceilings and the large windows reflecting light around the large rooms and stairways brings out the best in the intricate architecture.

The Contact is Henry O’Leary and there is a superb virtual tour available on his website. Call 023 8835959 or see https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-the-old-house-17-kilbrogan-hill-bandon-co-cork/4253347

5. Blending old and new - Castle Cottage, €347,000

This period home has been sensitively modernised. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, and the interior has been completely fitted out and upgraded. Works included solar panelling, giving a BER of C2.

The drive at the side of the house offers privacy and security. I love the interior lay-out, which is bright and airy while retaining period features like the beamed ceiling and curved windows. A lot of thought was put into the redesign and it shows.

The only downside to this is the lack of a proper sized garden, which may not suit some.

The price has been dropped from €355,000 too.

The contact at Sherry Fitzgerald is Brennan Busteed on 023/8854444. See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-3-castle-cottages-castle-road-bandon-co-cork/4033126

6. A modern three-bed - 75, Inis Orga, €280,0000

Three-bedroom semis are hard to find in the Bandon area at the moment, and this is in a friendly family- oriented estate, whose houses are new and very well maintained.

The house is walking distance from town and only a stone’s throw from St Joseph’s primary school.

The current owners have decorated it to a very high standard and the home is warm and welcoming with a lovely green play area to the front and parking for two cars on the property. The house comes fully furnished.

The contact is Mark Kelly on 023 8854748, for more see https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-75-inis-rga-curryclogh-bandon-co-cork/4421603