I've been working in the world for theatre for 25 years

My name is Marcus Bale, I am a Cork county-based actor, improviser, theatre producer and general jack-of-all-trades when it comes to theatre. Been working in the world of theatre for the last 25 years. I am a founding member of Snatch Comedy Improv, one of Ireland’s most established comedy troupes (we started in 2002 and we keep going, yikes!!) and Company Manager of Cyclone Rep Theatre, Ireland’s leading Shakespeare Theatre-in-Education Company.

Also, I am Drama Teacher in the Theatre Course at Kinsale College.

Where were you born?

I was born in the wonderful, magical, romantic city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, one faithful midday on the cusp between Gemini and Taurus. That probably explains why some people say I am so stubborn (I am actually double-bullheaded!)

Where do you live?

In Ireland’s culinary capital and a pretty damn beautiful place, Kinsale.

Family?

You’d imagine I haven’t got much time for it but you’ll be mistaken! Married to a beautiful Fermoy woman and father of two mega-boys (who can put the Duracell bunny to shame).

Best friend?

A couple spread all over the world. Best friendships in my experience are the ones that survive time and space.

Earliest childhood memory?

Reading a comic cosied up in this mega single sofa in our old house in Buenos Aires. I must have been four. I can still remember the smell of that sofa. And the comic, it was Asterix, The Gaul.

Person you most admire?

Changes regularly. Sir Ian McKellen has been up a pedestal for me for a good while.

Person who most irritates you?

My temperature tends to rise when I hear Elon Musk speak.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Backpacking around the North of Argentina when I was 18. One of those initiatory trips that you never forget.

Favourite TV programme?

Don’t watch TV really, but the series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Favourite radio show?

Love Mystery Train with John Kelly on Lyric.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I do a pretty good pumpkin risotto (I’ve been told).

Favourite restaurant?

Miyazaki takeaway in Cork is amazing. The Cedar Tree Lebanese in Dublin is also great.

Last book you read?

The Book Of Illusions by Paul Auster

Best book you read?

It’ll have to be The Lord Of The Rings (lifechanging for me).

Last album/CD/download you bought?

In The Game by Susan O’Neill and Mick Flannery.

Favourite song?

I’m a total romantic, Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling In Love makes me shiver EVERY TIME.

One person you would like to see in concert?

If I could, I’d sell a kidney to get to see Queen live again.

Do you have a pet?

Funny you ask, we are about to adopt two kittens this week (yet to be named).

Morning person or night owl?

More like Midnight Vulture.

Your proudest moment?

Performing Shylock from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice for almost a thousand young people at The Helix Theatre in Dublin and getting their full undivided attention. They went with us the whole journey.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver. It comes as a package when you grow up in Argentina.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Kinsale is gorgeous but lacks a lot of normal shops for the locals. Boutique towns are great for tourists but I need to get some socks!

What makes you happy?

Sitting around the table having a meal or playing a board game with my wife and two kids.

How would you like to be remembered?

As the actor who made you experience lots of different emotions and convinced you to give theatre a chance.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Preparing for a number of Snatch Comedy Instant Sketches gigs. We have a monthly residence at The Roundy in Castle Street, Cork, on the second Tuesday of every month at 9pm and each month we are getting bigger and bigger audiences!

Also, I am in the production phase for our Macbeth Session with Cyclone Rep for Secondary School students. We’ll be touring the play around Ireland in February and March, 2023, and our version is shaping up to be a pretty amazing show!