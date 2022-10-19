'Life is busy and very colourful' says violinist ahead of Cork concert

TELL us about yourself;

I am a violinist and have played since I was four, my mother was a violin teacher and I picked it up before I realised the violin is hard. I am from England but have lived in the west of Ireland for the last 20 years and it is very much home.

I am the leader of the Irish Chamber Orchestra and lecturer at MTU Cork School of Music.

My job leading the orchestra means I take responsibility for all things musical in the group and am there when people have concerns. I often direct the orchestra on tour and play solos. I really enjoy teaching and helping younger musicians. I am the artistic director for ConCorda, a summer camp for teenagers who play string instruments.

My work takes me all over Ireland and abroad. I have a trio called Far Flung and we play a lot of different styles, gypsy and jazz. And I have my festival, the SCS Killaloe Music Festival, that happens each June. I invite amazing musicians for a weekend of fantastic concerts. Life is busy and very colourful.

Where were you born?

London.

Where do you live?

Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Family?

My partner and two wonderful sons.

Best friend?

Sophia, we go back a long way.

Earliest childhood memory?

Playing in the sandpit with my cousin aged two.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Fajitas.

Favourite restaurant?

Nano Nagles in Cork for an amazing breakfast.

Last book you read?

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell.

Best book you read?

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Last song/album you listened to?

Aoife Doyle’s album Infinitely Clear.

Favourite song?

The Long And Winding Road by the Beatles.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I would have loved to have heard Stephane Grappelli live.

Do you have a pet?

My cats, Hansel and Gretel.

Morning person or night owl?

Definitely morning.

Your proudest moment?

The birth of my boys.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver with regular treats.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

There is talk of a new bridge that would save the incredible traffic that goes through the village. It would be brilliant if it happens.

What makes you happy?

Down time with people I love.

How would you like to be remembered?

As having had integrity.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am playing quite a bit with The Far Flung Trio, my group that play all types of tunes.

CONCERT SERIES

Cork Orchestral Society makes a welcome return with an exciting programme for autumn /winter 2022. They are pleased to announce 12 spectacular shows in venues across Cork city including The Solas Quartet, on November 10 in the Curtis Auditorium.

The Solas Quartet, led by Irish Chamber Orchestra leader Katherine Hunka, presents a fascinatingly varied programme spanning four centuries and reflecting the wide-ranging musical talents and specialities of the quartet’s members. For the second half of the concert, they are joined by Cork violist Ed Creedon for Mendelssohn’s brilliant B flat string quintet.

Upcoming Concert Dates:

October 20 - Pirosmani Quartet, Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

November 10 - Solas Quartet, Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

November 12 - Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra, City Hall, Cork, 7:30pm

November 16 - Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra with Barry Douglas, Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

November 19 - Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra – Curtis Auditorium, 1:10pm

November 19 - RTÉ Concert Orchestra, City Hall, Cork, 7:30pm

December 7 - Gavan Ring (tenor) and Gary Beecher (piano), Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

December 11 - The Fleischmann Choir, St Michael’s, Blackrock, 6pm

December 22 - Madrigal ’75 Christmas Concerts, Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

All details, and tickets, are available at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie

More about Katherine

Katherine Hunka studied with musician, educator and composer, Sheila Nelson at the Royal Academy of Music with Gyorgy Pauk. She pursued her studies at Indiana University with Mauricio Fuks and became his teaching assistant.

Katherine was subsequently invited to become a member of The Academy of St Martin in the Fields, touring extensively with them.

In 2002, she was appointed Leader of the Irish Chamber Orchestra and has directed many concerts from the violin as well as performing as soloist across a wide range of repertoire.

Together with the ICO, she has championed the music of Irish composers and over the years has premièred many new works by contemporary composers such as Raymond Deane John Kinsella and Sam Perkin.

Katherine has been a guest leader with the Manchester Camerata, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, and Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and has performed solo concertos with the City of London Sinfonia, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

She teaches on the MA in Classical Strings programme at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, which is operated jointly by Irish Chamber Orchestra and the Academy.

Katherine is a Professor at the MTU Cork School of Music and has been a visiting Professor at Indiana University, USA.