Recipe: Butterscotch Cake

"This is definitely one to try sooner rather than later! A very easy, delicious flavoursome cake with sticky fudgy white chocolate and caramel icing," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"It should keep well for a few days, but is highly unlikely to last that long. Decorate with toasted macadamia nuts or toasted almonds."
226gr demerara brown sugar
113gr unsalted butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 free-range eggs
240gr cream flour
1 tsp. bread soda
1 tsp. baking Powder
½ tsp. salt
225gr buttermilk
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease three 9inch loose bottomed cake tins and line the base of each with a disk of parchment paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium until fluffy.
- Add the vanilla, then add the eggs one at a time, beating on well until they are mixed in.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- Add ½ of the flour mixture to the batter, then add 1/3 of the buttermilk mix until everything is combined.
- Continue alternating flour then the buttermilk into the sugar/egg mixture on low speed.
- When everything is mixed in, scrape downs the bowl by hand.
- Pour batter into the pans and bake for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Cool before frosting.
170gr brown sugar
1 tbsp. flour
57gr butter,
1 tsp. vanilla essence
110gr white chocolate
- In a small saucepan, mix together all ingredients except the vanilla, white chocolate and the extra two tablespoons of butter.
- Heat over medium and bring to a boil, stirring frequently to prevent burning, let the mixture boil for a good one minute.
- Take off the fire and add in the vanilla and the 2 tablespoons butter.
- Allow to cool a bit, but it does need to be warm when adding the white chocolate.
- Once it has lost its severe heat, add the white chocolate.
- Allow the chocolate to sit in the warm caramel, occasionally giving it a vigorous stir, until it is fully melted and still warm and has thickened enough to spread.
- Spread it over the cake, and between each layer, moving fairly quickly because it will set as it cools.
- It will be a thin coating, not a thick layer. Let it set completely before cutting into the cake.