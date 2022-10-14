Recipe: Butterscotch Cake

"This is definitely one to try sooner rather than later! A very easy, delicious flavoursome cake with sticky fudgy white chocolate and caramel icing," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"It should keep well for a few days, but is highly unlikely to last that long. Decorate with toasted macadamia nuts or toasted almonds."

Butterscotch Cake

Ingredients

226gr demerara brown sugar

113gr unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 free-range eggs

240gr cream flour

1 tsp. bread soda

1 tsp. baking Powder

½ tsp. salt

225gr buttermilk

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease three 9inch loose bottomed cake tins and line the base of each with a disk of parchment paper.

Cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium until fluffy.

Add the vanilla, then add the eggs one at a time, beating on well until they are mixed in.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Add ½ of the flour mixture to the batter, then add 1/3 of the buttermilk mix until everything is combined.

Continue alternating flour then the buttermilk into the sugar/egg mixture on low speed.

When everything is mixed in, scrape downs the bowl by hand.

Pour batter into the pans and bake for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Cool before frosting.

Caramel & white chocolate Icing

Ingredients

170gr brown sugar

1 tbsp. flour

57gr butter,

1 tsp. vanilla essence

110gr white chocolate

Method:

In a small saucepan, mix together all ingredients except the vanilla, white chocolate and the extra two tablespoons of butter.

Heat over medium and bring to a boil, stirring frequently to prevent burning, let the mixture boil for a good one minute.

Take off the fire and add in the vanilla and the 2 tablespoons butter.

Allow to cool a bit, but it does need to be warm when adding the white chocolate.

Once it has lost its severe heat, add the white chocolate.

Allow the chocolate to sit in the warm caramel, occasionally giving it a vigorous stir, until it is fully melted and still warm and has thickened enough to spread.

Spread it over the cake, and between each layer, moving fairly quickly because it will set as it cools.

It will be a thin coating, not a thick layer. Let it set completely before cutting into the cake.