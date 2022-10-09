Recipe: Vegan Tropical Fruit Custard with Mango Curd

"Happily, most ginger nut biscuits are vegan by nature, so they are handy as a crunchy base for a vegan dessert," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"This tropical fruit curd is light and delicate, super topped with the rich, delicious mango curd. I’ve made these in individual rings, but just double the recipe to make in a 9 inch cheesecake tin."

Base

Ingredients

100gr ginger nut biscuits, ground

25gr melted coconut oil

Method

Lightly oil the inside of three individual molds.

Mix the biscuit crumb and oil together and press into the base of the molds.

Filling

Ingredients

Tropical Cream

20gr mango puree

60ml lemon juice

30ml lime juice

30ml Malibu

70ml passion fruit pulp

250ml full fat coconut milk

35gr maple syrup

1½ tsp corn powder

1 tsp agar flakes

Method

Mix the corn flour with 3 tbsp. water to make a paste.

Place all the ingredients in a medium sized pot and together stir together. Add the corn flour paste to the mix, stir well.

Bring to boil slowly, stirring occasionally, and allow to cook for approximately one minute. Remove from the heat.

Allow to cool a bit, stirring occasionally, and when cooled divide between the prepared moulds then chill until set.

Mango Curd

Ingredients

75ml mango puree

60ml coconut milk

25gr sugar

5gr corn flour

Juice of ½ lime

15gr coconut oil

Method:

Add the mango, coconut milk, sugar, corn flour and lime, into a stainless steel saucepan and stir well.

Next, cook over a medium to low heat.

Stir constantly as it comes up to the boil and thickens.

Cook for just about a minute.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the coconut oil, stir until melted and smooth.

Allow to cool, then, using a plain nozzle, pipe onto the tropical base.

Free the edges of the custard from the mold with a knife with a small blade, which has been heated and dried.

Serve decorated with toasted coconut shavings and a little fresh passion fruit pulp.