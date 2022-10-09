Recipe: Vegan Tropical Fruit Custard with Mango Curd

"Happily, most ginger nut biscuits are vegan by nature, so they are handy as a crunchy base for a vegan dessert," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"This tropical fruit curd is light and delicate, super topped with the rich, delicious mango curd. I’ve made these in individual rings, but just double the recipe to make in a 9 inch cheesecake tin."
100gr ginger nut biscuits, ground
25gr melted coconut oil
- Lightly oil the inside of three individual molds.
- Mix the biscuit crumb and oil together and press into the base of the molds.
Tropical Cream
20gr mango puree
60ml lemon juice
30ml lime juice
30ml Malibu
70ml passion fruit pulp
250ml full fat coconut milk
35gr maple syrup
1½ tsp corn powder
1 tsp agar flakes
- Mix the corn flour with 3 tbsp. water to make a paste.
- Place all the ingredients in a medium sized pot and together stir together. Add the corn flour paste to the mix, stir well.
- Bring to boil slowly, stirring occasionally, and allow to cook for approximately one minute. Remove from the heat.
- Allow to cool a bit, stirring occasionally, and when cooled divide between the prepared moulds then chill until set.
75ml mango puree
60ml coconut milk
25gr sugar
5gr corn flour
Juice of ½ lime
15gr coconut oil
- Add the mango, coconut milk, sugar, corn flour and lime, into a stainless steel saucepan and stir well.
- Next, cook over a medium to low heat.
- Stir constantly as it comes up to the boil and thickens.
- Cook for just about a minute.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the coconut oil, stir until melted and smooth.
- Allow to cool, then, using a plain nozzle, pipe onto the tropical base.
- Free the edges of the custard from the mold with a knife with a small blade, which has been heated and dried.
- Serve decorated with toasted coconut shavings and a little fresh passion fruit pulp.