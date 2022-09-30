Recipe: A cookie with a twist

"I’ve never come across a Congo bar before. They seem to be like a chocolate chip cookie, but not a chocolate chip cookie. These golden bars are a serious treat, full of chocolate and sweetness," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"With two types of chocolate in the middle, they are or so gooey, soft and chewy - especially when they’re just slightly warm. But cooled is good as well as you are getting to enjoy the crisp edges."

Chocolate Chip Congo Bars

Ingredients

170gr salted butter

400gr light brown sugar

3 large free-range eggs (room temperature)

330gr cup all-purpose flour

2-½ tsp baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

200gr dark chocolate chips

200gr semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method:

Spray a 9×13x 2-inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 175C.

Using a large, suitable bowl, melt the butter completely in the microwave.

Add the brown sugar and whisk it to combine

Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing between each addition.

Put the flour, baking powder and salt, into a dry bowl, then sift together.

Next, add the dry mix to the egg mix. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

Keep back a tbsp. of each chocolate type.

Then fold in the chocolate chips. The batter will be very thick.

Make sure everything is mixed well.

Spread in the prepared pan. Scatter over the extra chocolate chips.

Bake for 25 minutes or until very lightly browned around the edges.

These are meant to be gooey bars. If you don’t want them gooey and would like them to be more crispy, go ahead and bake them a few minutes longer.

Cut into squares once they are cool.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature, or you can freeze them.