Recipe: A cookie with a twist

"I’ve never come across a Congo bar before. They seem to be like a chocolate chip cookie, but not a chocolate chip cookie. These golden bars are a serious treat, full of chocolate and sweetness," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"With two types of chocolate in the middle, they are or so gooey, soft and chewy - especially when they’re just slightly warm. But cooled is good as well as you are getting to enjoy the crisp edges."
170gr salted butter
400gr light brown sugar
3 large free-range eggs (room temperature)
330gr cup all-purpose flour
2-½ tsp baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
200gr dark chocolate chips
200gr semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Spray a 9×13x 2-inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven to 175C.
- Using a large, suitable bowl, melt the butter completely in the microwave.
- Add the brown sugar and whisk it to combine
- Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing between each addition.
- Put the flour, baking powder and salt, into a dry bowl, then sift together.
- Next, add the dry mix to the egg mix. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Keep back a tbsp. of each chocolate type.
- Then fold in the chocolate chips. The batter will be very thick.
- Make sure everything is mixed well.
- Spread in the prepared pan. Scatter over the extra chocolate chips.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until very lightly browned around the edges.
- These are meant to be gooey bars. If you don’t want them gooey and would like them to be more crispy, go ahead and bake them a few minutes longer.
- Cut into squares once they are cool.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature, or you can freeze them.