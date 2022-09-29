Dementia: 7 crucial facts

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, which aims to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding that and dementia.

First off, Caroline Scates, deputy director of Admiral Nurse development at Dementia UK, points out that Alzheimer’s and dementia are not the same thing.

“Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of conditions affecting the brain, which get gradually worse over time,” she explains - with symptoms commonly including problems with memory, thinking and communication, leading to a reduction in skills required for everyday life.

“There are over 200 different sub-types. Alzheimer’s disease is one of these and it is the most common form of dementia, caused by a build-up of proteins called amyloid and tau in the brain, resulting in the death of brain cells.”

That’s not the only thing that’s often misunderstood about these conditions. Here, experts talk us through seven other common misconceptions about dementia...

1. Dementia can affect people at any age: While people over the age of 65 are more likely to receive a diagnosis, dementia doesn’t just affect the elderly.

“Frontotemporal dementia is most commonly diagnosed between the ages 45-65, though people can get it earlier or later in life,” says Fran Vandelli, a dementia lead for Bupa Care Services. “There are broadly two types of frontotemporal dementia, which usually start with changes to behaviour and emotional control, and/or problems with language.”

2. It’s not always hereditary: Just because a parent, grandparent or other family member has dementia, it doesn’t automatically mean you will get it too.

“Developing dementia isn’t inevitable, and there are so many factors that play a part in health and mental wellbeing that it makes more sense to focus on living well and staving off decline of all kinds,” says Vandelli. “There are some rare types of dementia that can be inherited, but with these the disease tends to develop earlier in life, and in rare cases people can start showing the signs in their 30s.”

3. Diet and dementia are linked: “Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure are both linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia,” Vandelli says. Generally speaking, being overweight can mean we’re more likely to develop conditions like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, which is why a healthy diet may help reduce your risk.

4. Staying active can help prevent dementia: In addition to a healthy diet, exercise and movement - it doesn’t have to be a strenuous workout - can help reduce the risk of dementia.

“Dancing to your favourite music,” Vandelli suggests. “Staying active and involved in hobbies helps maintain physical strength and dexterity. It can also help manage weight and blood pressure and it’s great for mental health.”

5. A person can continue to live positively following a diagnosis: A dementia diagnosis doesn’t always mean someone’s quality of life will suddenly deteriorate. “Many are able to continue working, driving and living full and productive lives after a diagnosis of dementia,” says Scates. “Although there is no cure for dementia, there is specialist care.”

Vandelli agrees: “Some changes that might help include getting the right support system, such as family, friends and healthcare professionals, and supporting them to continue with their normal routines, including activities and hobbies they enjoy.”

6. You shouldn’t always correct someone with dementia: “People with dementia can become confused and disorientated, leading them to believe things that are not true - known as ‘false beliefs’ or ‘delusions’,” Scates says.

While it may be tempting to try to correct them, it’s not always the best approach. “It’s better to try and explain in a calm and reassuring way what’s happening without challenging or correcting them, to ease distress.”

7. Contrasting colours can help patients navigate: Getting around the home can be tricky for those experiencing issues with depth and distance perception. “Using contrasting colours can help people navigate their homes and other environments,” says Vandelli. “For example, changing the colour of bed linen or furniture can make it more easily distinguishable from the colours of walls and carpets.”