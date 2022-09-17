Wedding of the Week: To have and to hold after ten years together

A BIRTHDAY proposal led to the marriage of Sandra Dowdall and Michael Foley, who live in Knocknaheeny.

Sandra, from Cork, and Michael, from Waterford, first met on a night out in Michael’s home county. They kept in touch via social media for a while. After meeting up again, they never looked back and are now together ten years.

The couple got engaged last year on the night of Sandra’s birthday on August 29, 2021.

Sandra and Michael Foley, who live in Knocknaheeny, were married at the Midleton Park Hotel. Pictures: JOD Photography

They got married in a civil ceremony in the Midleton Park Hotel on July 2, 2022. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride bought her dress in Cinderella’s Closet in Cork and had it altered by Alterations by Kate in Ballincollig. Jewellery was from Neville’s jewellers, Blackpool, wedding shoes were Dune London and the hair piece was from Rosie & Dot. The bridesmaid dresses were from Quiz, with alterations by Knit O’Flynn in Shandon Street.

Bride and groom Sandra and Michael with bridesmaids and junior bridesmaids on their special day.

The bride’s sister Janice Dowdall was maid of honour, her sister Beatrice Dowdall was a bridesmaid, Michael’s niece Emily Foley, Sandra’s best friend Yvonne Ring and niece Danielle Dowdall were also bridesmaids, Bride’s niece Saoirse Dowdall was a mini bridesmaid.

Michael’s suit and shoes and the groomsmen and their fathers’ suits were purchased in Mick Murphy’s, North Main Street.

Nic’s Pin Ups and her sister Lauren Kiely did make-up in their salon.

Sons Jordan and Jackson, with Sandra’s niece Danielle, at the wedding ceremony.

Key family members present were parents Marion, John, Geraldine and Michael, and the couple’s two sons Jordan and Jackson.

Sandra said: “Jackson has autism, he is five years old we were so worried about him coming up to the wedding because of the amount of people and the noise, but he was so good, he sailed through it all.”

The reception was also in the Midleton Park Hotel.

Flowers were by florist4u, while Tracy of Trace of Cakes did the cake.

The song for going down the aisle was I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, it began with a violinist from Kildare and then the main singer from the band Sparkle joined in.

Entertainment was by the Singers Secreto and included a singing waiter and singing guard, who surprised everyone.

Sandra with her bridesmaids, who were made up of family and close friends.

The band was Sparkle and the bride said they “put on a fantastic show”.

The bride’s niece Saoirse Dowdall also did an Irish dance.

The couple’s first song was to I Get To Love You by Ruelle.

Photographer was JOD photography and videographer was Derek from Symmetry Weddings.