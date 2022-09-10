Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met in school get married after 10 years together

A COUPLE who met in school when they were 18 tied the knot recently – on the bride’s parents’ wedding anniversary.

Fiona Lane, of Ballineen, Enniskeane, and Joe Burgoyne, of Johnstown, Kilmichael, were together 10 years when they got married. The couple now live in Ballinacarriga, Dunmanway. They feature in Wedding of the Week.

Recalling the engagement, Fiona said: “We got engaged on Christmas Day, 2020. I was in my parents’ house and Joe went home. I collected Joe from his parents and gave them their presents.

“We were going to mam and dad’s for games and drinks, but Joe said to stop at home in our house to collect a box of beer. And we did. I went up to use the loo and I came down the stairs and Joe was playing The Glory Of Love song which was used as our first dance. He got down one one knee and asked me to marry him. Of course I said a million ‘yeses’.”

The couple then enjoyed their wedding reception at the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig.

They were married at Enniskeane Church on July 29, by Fr Tom Hayes, local parish priest, and Fr Tim O’Leary, the bride’s mum’s cousin.

The bride’s dress was from O’Briens Bridal Couture, Wicklow. Accessories were from Rosie and Dot. Make-up was by Maria Coleman, Drimoleague, and hair was by Debbie McCarthy, Honeybee hair studio Skibbereen. Suits were from Kevin Bownes, Bandon.

The couple stopped off in the beautiful Glenview Gardens, in Enniskeane, to get some wonderful photographs together before travelling onwards to Oriel House Hotel, for the reception.

The couple were joined by those they love for the special day. The bride said: “All immediate family were there - as my parents celebrated their 33-year wedding anniversary also on the same date, it was very sentimental to us.”

The bridal party included Fiona’s best friend of 27 years, Caroline, as well as Amy and Joe’s sister Emma. Joe’s best man was Eoin - his brother - while his other brothers Alan and Jack were groomsmen.

Kate Walsh, piano and flute player, and singer Adrienne O’Donovan performed at the church.

The cake was by Trace of Cakes, the cars were from East Cork Wedding cars.

The bride gave a special mention also to A speechNrhyme and TakeNplace, who featured on the day.

Photographs were taken by Sean Sharpe and incldued a stop off at Glenview Gardens, Enniskeane. Videographer was Denis O’Leary.

The couple’s first song was to Glory Of Love - the same Joe proposed to Fiona with.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Fiona said: “Being together in the car on the way to the hotel, having those 40 minutes together sipping on chilled champagne.”