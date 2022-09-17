Recipe: A caramel hit for vegans

"These oaty caramel vegan squares are so easy to make, and these rich peanut treats will keep you snacking for a while as a small square is just not enough," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are best kept refrigerated. There are three layers, give a little time between each one."

Oaty Caramel Vegan Squares

Crust

Ingredients

200g rolled oats

200gr crunchy peanut butter

100ml pure maple syrup

20ml melted coconut oil

20gr vegan chocolate chips

Method:

Line the base and sides of a square 8in tin with parchment paper.

Blitz the oats in a food processor for a few minutes until they are finely ground, then add the peanut butter, chocolate chip, coconut oil and maple syrup, blend until it comes together.

Press into the base of the tin level well and chill until it is set.

Filling

Ingredients

280gr smooth peanut butter

160ml pure maple syrup

20g coconut oil

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a stainless steel or pyrex bowl, place over a pot of barely trembling water.

Stir the ingredients as they melt, keep stirring until smooth and thoroughly combined.

Pour the caramel onto the crust and spread evenly.

Sprinkle with a little sea salt.

Chill until set two to three hours or overnight.

Topping

Ingredients

200gr vegan chocolate

50gr smooth peanut butter

Method: