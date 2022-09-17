Recipe: A caramel hit for vegans

"These oaty caramel vegan squares are so easy to make, and these rich peanut treats will keep you snacking for a while as a small square is just not enough," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"They are best kept refrigerated. There are three layers, give a little time between each one."
200g rolled oats
200gr crunchy peanut butter
100ml pure maple syrup
20ml melted coconut oil
20gr vegan chocolate chips
- Line the base and sides of a square 8in tin with parchment paper.
- Blitz the oats in a food processor for a few minutes until they are finely ground, then add the peanut butter, chocolate chip, coconut oil and maple syrup, blend until it comes together.
- Press into the base of the tin level well and chill until it is set.
280gr smooth peanut butter
160ml pure maple syrup
20g coconut oil
- Place all the ingredients in a stainless steel or pyrex bowl, place over a pot of barely trembling water.
- Stir the ingredients as they melt, keep stirring until smooth and thoroughly combined.
- Pour the caramel onto the crust and spread evenly.
- Sprinkle with a little sea salt.
- Chill until set two to three hours or overnight.
200gr vegan chocolate
50gr smooth peanut butter
- Place the chocolate and peanut butter in a stainless steel or pyrex bowl, place over a pot of barely trembling water.
- Stir until melted and combined.
- Pour the chocolate over the caramel layer and chill until set.
- When ready to serve, cut with a hot dry knife into bite size pieces. Store in the fridge.