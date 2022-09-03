Recipe: Blackberry & Apple Meringue Tart

"This is a beautiful, simple blackberry & apple tart, full of flavour, and delicious with the creamy sweet meringue on top," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "Absolutely easy to make with the baked sweet biscuit crumb that adds a slightly caramel background flavour."

Ingredients

250gr digestive biscuits

100gr unsalted butter

Juice of 1 lemon

Grated zest of 1 lemon (finely chopped)

110 gr caster sugar

2 tbsp water

300gr small dice of Bramley or eating apples

Juice ½ lemon

15gr butter

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsps. corn flour

Meringue

Ingredients

110gr sugar

2 egg whites

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 170C.

Place biscuits in a zip lock bag and beat with a rolling pin to fine crumbs. Or buzz in a food processor.

Transfer to a bowl, add the melted butter, and then stir until well combined.

Line the base of a greased 22cm loose-bottomed cake pan with a disk of parchment paper.

Tip the biscuit mix into the prepared tin and, using the back of a spoon, press the crumb into the base and sides until evenly covered and smooth.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

To make the filling, put the juice, zest, blackberries, 2 tbsp of water and 110gr of sugar in a medium sized pot and cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes until berries start to release their juices.

Cook, crushing with a spoon, for a further three minutes or until softened.

Mix the corn flour with 2 tbsp cold water, then add to the saucepan and cook for 1-2 minutes until the sauce is thickened and shiny.

Remove from the heat.

Gently heat a large frying pan, add the butter.

Once the butter is melted and starting to sizzle, then add the apple.

Sauté the apple, tossing frequently, add the cinnamon, then continue to cook until the apple is tender and hot all the way through - but holds it shape.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice and cinnamon, toss again, then remove from the heat and add to the cooling blackberry mix.

Scrape the blackberry mix into the prepared base. Level carefully then chill until set.

To make the meringue, combine the remaining 165g sugar and 50ml water in a saucepan.

Heat gently over low heat for 1-2 minutes until sugar dissolves.

Increase the heat to medium and cook until the temperature reaches 120C on a sugar thermometer.

Meanwhile, whisk egg whites to stiff peaks in the bowl of an electric mixer.

Whisking constantly, add hot sugar syrup in a slow, steady stream.

Continue to whisk for 10-15 minutes until the meringue cools to room temperature and is thick and glossy.

Spoon the meringue, making soft peaks with the back of a spoon into the centre of the tart, and leave some of the lovely berry and apple mix visible.

Gently brown the meringue using a kitchen blowtorch or place the tart under a pre-heated hot grill until it’s golden on top.

Allow to cool a little, and then serve with whipped cream.