Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy a 'magical day'

Lisa Lynch and Mike Ahern, who live in Nohoval were married this summer
MR AND MRS: Lisa Lynch and Mike Ahern with their daughter Hannah. Pictures; Benny and Laura Photography

A SURPRISE New Year’s day engagement led to the wedding of Lisa Lynch and Mike Ahern.

Lisa is from Nohoval and Mike is from Kinsale - the couple live in Nohoval in a house they built together. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The happy couple.
They have known each other since secondary school but became friends in 2010 and eventually started going out.

Lisa recalled: “We got engaged on New Year’s Day, 2018, in Inchydoney, a complete surprise.”

Lisa with her mum Marie Barry.
They got married in the local church, St Patrick’s Church in Nohoval. The ceremony was conducted by Canon George Murphy and the reception was hosted in Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty, on Friday June 10, 2022, almost two years to the day after it was originally supposed to take place.

Lisa and Mike with Ger Ahern, Mary Ahern, Diana Ahern, John Ahern.
Lisa explained: “We had to postpone from 2020 due to Covid. We moved to January, 2021, originally but that never sat right with us so we moved to 2022.”

Lisa and Mike with Tadhg Lynch, Karen Lynch, Tim Lynch.
The bride bought her dress in Memories Bridal Boutique in Cork in July, 2019. The suits were from Tom Murphy’s. The bridesmaids’ tops and skirts were from Folkster.

Hair was done by Dawn, the Hairy Fairy, and make-up by Charlotte O’Mahony.

Lisa said: “Our 10 month old daughter Hannah was at the church, she was our most important guest.”

The wedding party included Lisa’s sister Karen Lynch and friend Mary O’Neill, as well as Patrick Lynch, Lisa’s first cousin, and the groom’s closest friend, and Shane Nyhan.

The couple walking hand in hand, near their reception, hosted at Dunmore House Hotel, in Clonakilty, West Cork.
Lisa recalled: “My dad carried Hannah up the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony, that was a very special moment for us.”

The cake was made by Cakes by Dawn. The amazing band was Truly Diverse, while friend Paul Nyhan provided the wedding cars.

The couple’s first dance as newlyweds was to The One by Kodaline.

Lisa Lynch and Mike Ahern with their wedding party - Lisa’s sister Karen Lynch and friend Mary O’Neill, as well as Patrick Lynch, the bride’s first cousin and the groom’s closest friend, and Shane Nyhan.
Remembering the special day, Lisa said: “Having Hannah at the church was very special and we came up to our house after the church for a few photos with our dog Macy.”

She gave a special mention to the photographers who were “absolutely fantastic”.

