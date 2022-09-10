Recipe: Cinnamon Cake with Maple Baked Figs

"This is such a lovely light cake, moist and tasty, it is perfect to serve with fruit compote or, as in this cake, baked figs," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"It will keep well for two to three days. It’s made with simple ingredients that will almost always be found in your cupboard, so this is easy to make at short notice."

Ingredients

40gr brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

170gr butter

200gr sugar

2 eggs

250gr cream flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

245 ml sour milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract.

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 165C.

In a little dish, stir together the brown sugar and cinnamon.

Line the base of an 8 inch square tin with parchment.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.

Sift together the cream flour, bread soda, baking powder and salt.

Add ½ the dry ingredients to the batter, fold in gently, then half the sour milk and mix in well.

Repeat to use up all the ingredients.

Spoon a third of the batter into the prepared tin, sprinkle with half the sugar, then repeat.

Cover with the final third of batter and carefully level the mixture.

Bake in the centre of pre-heated oven for 40-50 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Once cooked, remove from the oven, allow to cool in the tin before turning out to remove parchment paper.

Cut into slices to serve with figs.

Maple Baked Figs

Ingredients

8 figs, halved

2 tbsp. maple syrup or clear honey

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Juice of one orange

Method: