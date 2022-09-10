Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Recipe: Cinnamon Cake with Maple Baked Figs

This is a cake made with simple ingredients that most will find in their cupboard, writes Mercy Fenton
Recipe: Cinnamon Cake with Maple Baked Figs

Cinnamon Cake with Maple Baked Figs by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

"This is such a lovely light cake, moist and tasty, it is perfect to serve with fruit compote or, as in this cake, baked figs," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"It will keep well for two to three days. It’s made with simple ingredients that will almost always be found in your cupboard, so this is easy to make at short notice."

Ingredients

40gr brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

170gr butter

200gr sugar

2 eggs

250gr cream flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

245 ml sour milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract.

Method:

  • Pre-heat the oven to 165C.
  • In a little dish, stir together the brown sugar and cinnamon.
  • Line the base of an 8 inch square tin with parchment.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
  • Add the eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition.
  • Sift together the cream flour, bread soda, baking powder and salt.
  • Add ½ the dry ingredients to the batter, fold in gently, then half the sour milk and mix in well.
  • Repeat to use up all the ingredients.
  • Spoon a third of the batter into the prepared tin, sprinkle with half the sugar, then repeat.
  • Cover with the final third of batter and carefully level the mixture.
  • Bake in the centre of pre-heated oven for 40-50 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  • Once cooked, remove from the oven, allow to cool in the tin before turning out to remove parchment paper.
  • Cut into slices to serve with figs.

Maple Baked Figs

Ingredients

8 figs, halved

2 tbsp. maple syrup or clear honey

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Juice of one orange

Method:

  • Heat oven to 200C/180C.
  • Cut the figs in half down the length of the fig.
  • Lay the figs in an ovenproof roasting dish, and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.
  • Sprinkle over the sugar and cinnamon, then pour over the orange juice and mix lightly.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes until bubbling and tender.
  • Serve warm or chilled drizzled with some of the cooking juices.

Read More

Recipe: Blackberry & Apple Meringue Tart

More in this section

Women who survived Bessborough ordeal share their stories in new book Women who survived Bessborough ordeal share their stories in new book
Work creeps into my weekend all the time Work creeps into my weekend all the time
6 Cork city properties on sale for under €300k 6 Cork city properties on sale for under €300k
foodmercy fentonreciperecipes
<p>Michaela Heyer presents “Funky Fi” :Catch Funki Fi at Culture Night Sept 23.</p>

My Weekend: In the summer I might not have a day off at all

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more