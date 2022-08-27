Recipe: Fig and Blackberry Tart with Lemon Curd

"It’s that time of year again, although it seems to be early - the figs are ripe and we are surrounded by blackberries. (Maybe it was the heatwave that brought everything forward)," says Mercy Fenton, in her weekly column.

"It’s so satisfying to get all the fruit you need for this tart from your garden. This simple tart is full of fresh fruit, a hint of lemon and not much else. Lovely served warm as the bubbling subsides, it is delicious on its own or serve with lemon curd, ice cream or freshly whipped cream."

Light almond crust

Ingredients

245gr cream flour

40gr ground almonds

75gr icing sugar

170gr cold butter - cut in small cubes.

1 large free-range egg

Method:

This is enough dough for two tarts - freeze one half for future use.

Lightly butter an 8-inch loose bottom tin.

In a food processor, whizz the flour, almonds, and icing sugar until you have a fine powder.

Add the cubed butter and pulse until the dough just comes together.

If you work quickly, lightly knead the dough, half it and roll one disc, you can line the tin immediately, otherwise you will need to chill and roll out after half an hour in fridge.

Once rolled, chill for 30 minutes.

pre-heat the oven, line with parchment paper and baking beans and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Once the base is set lift out the beans and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes until golden all over.

Remove from the oven, brush the base and sides with beaten egg yolk and return to the oven for 2 to 3 minutes to cook the egg. (This helps to seal the pastry and keep it crisp).

Allow the base to cool.

Filling

Ingredients

260gr fresh blackberries

Handful extra to decorate

260gr ripe figs diced (4 or 5)

1 extra fig to decorate

Grated zest of 1 lemon finely chopped

30ml lemon juice

75gr caster sugar

100gr soft light brown sugar

60gr cream flour sifted

To Finish

Ingredients

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp butter

Method:

Remove the top and a sliver of the base from the figs and cut into dice similar in size to the blackberries.

In a bowl, toss the blackberries, diced figs, sugar, cup flour, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

Combine thoroughly.

Spoon this mixture into the cooled tart shell.

Top with the fig cut into segments or slices and arrange over the top, then scatter over a hand full of blackberries.

Sprinkle 1 or 2 tablespoons white sugar over the berries, and then sprinkle thinly chopped cold butter on top.

Place the tart on a rimmed baking sheet (to catch any juices) and bake for 35-45 minutes at 175C until filling starts to bubble.

If the crust starts to brown too much, place a piece of aluminum foil over the tart.

Lemon Curd

Ingredients

60ml lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon lightly chopped

75gr sugar

1 egg

½ tsp. vanilla essence

Method:

In a small pot, bring the lemon juice and sugar to a bare simmer to dissolve the sugar.

Once dissolved add the lemon zest.

Whisk the egg lightly in a small bowl, then slowly add the lemon juice, whisking all the time - continue to whisk for a minute then return to the clean pan.

Cook over a low heat, until it just bubbles at the side, stir quickly and cook for a minute until it thickens then scrape into a clean dish.

Serve warm or cool with the warm tart.