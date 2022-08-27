Wedding of the Week: Cork singer and professional footballer recall special day

CORK singer and actress Claudia Rose Long recalls her summer wedding to Sean Maguire, a professional footballer.

Claudia is from Pouladuff in Cork city and Sean is from Castlecomer in Kilkenny. They now live outside Manchester in the UK. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple met online. “Let’s just say it was love at first swipe, back in 2016,” says Claudia.

MR AND MRS: Claudia Rose Long, from Pouladuff, and Sean Maguire, from Kilkenny, were married in Marbella, Spain. Pictures: ‘Nora M photography’

They got engaged on December 27, 2019, in their local nature valley park, with their closest family members by their side!

The couple got married in Marbella Spain, at Finca La Concepcion on June 18, 2022.

Claudia had two dresses due to the heat.

“My first dress was a Milla Nova dress, it was a mermaid fit dress with embelishment and the under skirt had two colours in it, a blush undertone with ivory...

“My second dress was a Berta Privee dress and this was a more relaxed fit, it was mostly nude with white 3D floral appliqués over, it again came off the shoulder but had two draping tulle fabrics on each sleeve.

BRIDAL PARTY: Best friends Chloe O’Leary and Mags Kelly, cousins Taylor Thomas and Aisha O’Leary, Sean’s sister Erin Maguire and Hayley Boyle.

“My shoes were Jimmy Choo Pearl heels and were always my dream shoe!

“Sean’s suit was bespoke made from Whitfield and Ward and it was a classic black tux.”

Hair was by 3Degrees Hair design and makeup was by Jeanette Cronin.

BY HIS SIDE: Sean’s brother Ryan Maguire, football friends Pierce Sweeney, John O’Sullivan and Steven Beattie, and his childhood friends Davie Kenny and Emmet Nugent were in his party.

Claudia had her two little cousins, Aydagh May O’Leary as flower girl and Rico Kenealley as Page boy.

The couple both have large families and it was very important to them that they were all there to spend a magical day with them.

Recalling the ceremony, Claudia said: “We wrote our own vows to each other for our ceremony and everyone cried their eyes out.”

A MAGICAL DAY: The wedding party with the bride and groom, who were married at Finca La Concepcion, in Marbella, Spain.

The reception continued in Finca La Concepcion. The band was the talk of the day, the Function Band.

“They do a special performance called RnB roulette, where they fit about 30 songs into one guitar medley and everyone sang at the top of their lungs!”

ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Claudia and Sean had their first dance to ‘Next to You’.

Their first dance was Next To You by Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.

“We didn’t want any awkward slow dancing so this went down a treat and was one of my favourite memories of the day.

“I would say the fact the dance floor was not empty at any point, the fact our music started from the beginning of the meal, really meant that we danced til we dropped! We also had surprise performances throughout the day from the bridal party, three male tenors and even myself and my dancing friends.

“Our day was truly our fairytale dream and something we will never forget!”