Wedding of the Week: Love blossomed for Cork couple

A PROPOSAL on Garryvoe beach led to the marriage of Melissa and Mark Cullinane.

Melissa, nee McCarthy, is from Fermoy, while Mark is from Dublin Hill in Cork city, where the couple now live. They met through mutual friends when Melissa was in 6th year in school. Mark was in his first year of college. They are together 10 years now.

Melissa and Mark Cullinane, who are together ten years, on their very special wedding day.

The couple got engaged on January 9, 2020 down on Garryvoe Beach.

They were wed in St Patrick’s Church, Fermoy, on April 23, 2022. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride got her dress and bridesmaid dresses in the Moderne bridal in Cork city, while Mark got his suits in ItSuits in Blackpool.

The couple sitting side by side in St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy.

The bride’s hair was done by Nic’s Pin Ups and make up was by Lauren Kiely.

Joining the couple on the day were their family, including Melissa’s parents, John and Monica McCarthy, and Mark’s parents, Anthony and Mary Cullinane.

Melissa and Mark with their Maid of Honour, Aoife McCarthy and Best Man Alan Cullinane.

Melissa’s nan, Nell McCarthy, was also there, along with the bride’s brother Sean McCarthy.

Maid of Honour was Melissa’s sister Aoife McCarthy, bridesmaids were her sister Katie McCarthy, Mark’s sister Julie Keniry and best friend Shauna O Riordan.

Mr and Mrs Cullinane with their guests, at St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy, where they exchanged their vows, surrounded by family and friends.

Mark’s best man was his brother Alan Cullinane, and his groomsmen were his friends Sam Lyne, Darren Dineen and Darren O’Sullivan.

Page Boy was James Connolly and Flower Girl was Freya Keniry.

The reception was hosted in the Clayton Hotel Silversprings.

The happy couple with their wedding party, at Fota House, where they stopped for some photographs en route to the wedding reception at the Clayton Hotel.

The cake was by Baker Boy Cakes, while cars were from Blarney Wedding cars and Diamond Limos.

The band was the Joe Dolan Tribute Band which Mark’s dad and uncle are a part of.

The couple’s first dance was to Elton John’s Your Song.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“Sitting at the top table looking at everyone who was there for us and seeing them enjoy themselves,” said the bride.