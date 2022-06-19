Death on agenda for Baz and his Ma on new TV show

HE is best known for his award-winning TV show 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, in which he inserted his 70-something-year-old mother into various dare-devil situations, and documented her typical Irish mammy reactions.

Now Baz Ashmawy and Nancy are back - with a documentary that you could argue is a direct follow-on from that hit show.

The nation’s favourite mother and son reunite on screen for Baz And Nancy’s Last Orders on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm, as they take an entertaining, sideways glance at the morbid but also strangely uplifting business of approaching and planning your life’s final chapter.

The duo made the programme in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit Ireland and the world.

It sees Baz and his mother discussing the one inevitability for all of us (besides taxes) – in a programme delivered in a candid style, with both heart-warming and heartbreaking moments.

Emmy-winning Baz and his beloved mammy have garnered lots of accolades, awards and attention over the years, but despite their efforts across five continents and over 20 episodes, Baz’s Ma is still very much alive – and remarkably, her only child has never contemplated her demise – much less his own.

A funnyman with an empathetic heart, Baz had never broached the subject of death with his Mammy prior to filming this programme two and a half years ago.

Pragmatic, sweet Nancy, on the other hand, has no filter and tells it as it is.

A former nurse, she has seen dying and death in many ways – and has very strong opinions on how we should deal with both inevitabilities; practically, emotionally and socially.

She is ready to talk about it, but is her only son Baz ready?!