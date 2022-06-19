Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 07:59

Death on agenda for Baz and his Ma on new TV show

Baz Ashmawy and his mum Nancy are back together on our screens this week in a new TV show.
Death on agenda for Baz and his Ma on new TV show

FRANK DISCUSSION: Baz Ashmawy and his mother in Baz And Nancy’s Last Orders

Sinead McCarthy

HE is best known for his award-winning TV show 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, in which he inserted his 70-something-year-old mother into various dare-devil situations, and documented her typical Irish mammy reactions.

Now Baz Ashmawy and Nancy are back - with a documentary that you could argue is a direct follow-on from that hit show.

The nation’s favourite mother and son reunite on screen for Baz And Nancy’s Last Orders on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm, as they take an entertaining, sideways glance at the morbid but also strangely uplifting business of approaching and planning your life’s final chapter.

The duo made the programme in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit Ireland and the world.

It sees Baz and his mother discussing the one inevitability for all of us (besides taxes) – in a programme delivered in a candid style, with both heart-warming and heartbreaking moments.

Emmy-winning Baz and his beloved mammy have garnered lots of accolades, awards and attention over the years, but despite their efforts across five continents and over 20 episodes, Baz’s Ma is still very much alive – and remarkably, her only child has never contemplated her demise – much less his own.

A funnyman with an empathetic heart, Baz had never broached the subject of death with his Mammy prior to filming this programme two and a half years ago.

Pragmatic, sweet Nancy, on the other hand, has no filter and tells it as it is.

A former nurse, she has seen dying and death in many ways – and has very strong opinions on how we should deal with both inevitabilities; practically, emotionally and socially.

She is ready to talk about it, but is her only son Baz ready?!

Read More

"Mammoth" DIY SOS project to house Ukrainian refugees in Cork 

More in this section

My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week
My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends! My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends!
Cork-based artist: Nature is the inspiration for my works of art Cork-based artist: Nature is the inspiration for my works of art
tv
LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago

LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more