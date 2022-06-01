"Mammoth" DIY SOS project to house Ukrainian refugees in Cork 

DIY SOS are putting out the call for Cork volunteers, for a “mammoth” two episode project in July, retrofitting six homes in Mitchelstown for Ukrainian refugees.

RTÉ’s “DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland” is returning to Cork from the 5th to the 14th of July, for an “incredibly special build” to provide temporary homes for people arriving into Ireland from Ukraine.

Six of the 31 terraced homes in Kingston College in Mitchelstown, which date back to 1761, will be renovated and retrofitted by host Baz Ashmawy and the DIY SOS team.

The beautiful houses have been in Trust since the mid-eighteenth century to three Church of Ireland Bishops, who have been maintaining them via a fund.

Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, is one of the trustees. Having seen the plight of the Ukrainian people, he and diocesan secretary Billy Skuse decided to put out an appeal to try and raise money to do up some of the vacant houses, as homes for refugees and their families.

The DIYSOS team have joined forces with the Bishop and the local community, and together plan to draw on their support as well as the good will of the Irish people, to turn the run down houses into homes for refugees in the immediate future, with a view to eventually reverting them back to their original use – providing housing for those in the local community who are in need.

“We live in strange times, but us Irish are known for our charitable nature, so come on Ireland…. once again, let’s do this!” reads the callout from the DIY SOS team, as they seek volunteers of all trades and skills.

The team are seeking tradesmen of all kinds, as well as local companies to assist with supply of materials for external works, and site support such as security, portaloos, accommodation and printing facilities.

Local catering companies or restaurants are being asked to help feed the 100 strong force of volunteers on site every day, and there is also a callout for interior and exterior designers and supplies, for the finishing touches to the new homes.

Those who would like to get involved can contact the DIY SOS Cork team at diysoscork@gmail.com or 083 013 9827, including your name, number, email, and details of your trade or what you can supply.