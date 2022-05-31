Who will win 'Super Garden' of the year?

One of those will be crowned the winner of the Super Garden series on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm, and secure a coveted spot at the Bloom festival in Dublin this June.
The five budding designers in the final were each allocated identical family back-gardens on a social housing development in Meath, and had two weeks to draft their design concept for their chosen family, and three weeks to build it.
Now, the judges, Manager of Bord Bia’s Bloom Gary Graham, Dulux Exteriors representative Monica Alvarez, and Woodie’s Garden and DIY Expert Brian Burke, will inspect each of them and choose a winner.
- Irish speaking Paul Ferry, 38, originally of Donegal, who now lives in Dublin. His ‘Way Out West’ garden created an American desert experience, with a giant BBQ shack as its showpiece.
- Kathleen Barrett, 51, a horticulturist with her local council in Limerick, who lives in a 146-acre animal welfare equine retirement farm and beef farm on the border between Limerick and Kerry. Her ‘Floral Fantasy’ design uses straight pathways and angular shapes.
- Mary Anne Farenden, 29, of Belfast, whose ‘Enchanted Playland’ bravely aims to create a woodland in the suburban garden.
- Odhran Field, 22, of Dalkey, Co. Dublin, whose ‘Green Haven’ garden aims to create a sanctuary using plants and trees.
- Aimee Moore, 35, a mother and horticulturist from Kilkenny. Her ‘Chrysalis Garden’ aims to celebrate butterflies and new beginnings in a contemporary style. Stepping from the house, a gravel pathway curves under an arch to a social area at the top of the garden.