Who will win 'Super Garden' of the year?

A ‘WAY Out West’ garden, a ‘Floral Fantasy’ garden, an ‘Enchanted Playland’, a ‘Green Haven’, or ‘The Chrysalis Garden’.

One of those will be crowned the winner of the Super Garden series on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm, and secure a coveted spot at the Bloom festival in Dublin this June.

The five budding designers in the final were each allocated identical family back-gardens on a social housing development in Meath, and had two weeks to draft their design concept for their chosen family, and three weeks to build it.

Now, the judges, Manager of Bord Bia’s Bloom Gary Graham, Dulux Exteriors representative Monica Alvarez, and Woodie’s Garden and DIY Expert Brian Burke, will inspect each of them and choose a winner.

The finalists are: