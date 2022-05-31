Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 08:24

Who will win 'Super Garden' of the year?

The winner of Super Garden will be crowned this week. We look at the finalists
Who will win 'Super Garden' of the year?

GREEN DREAM: The five finalists in Super Garden 2022. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sinead McCarthy

A ‘WAY Out West’ garden, a ‘Floral Fantasy’ garden, an ‘Enchanted Playland’, a ‘Green Haven’, or ‘The Chrysalis Garden’.

One of those will be crowned the winner of the Super Garden series on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm, and secure a coveted spot at the Bloom festival in Dublin this June.

The five budding designers in the final were each allocated identical family back-gardens on a social housing development in Meath, and had two weeks to draft their design concept for their chosen family, and three weeks to build it.

Now, the judges, Manager of Bord Bia’s Bloom Gary Graham, Dulux Exteriors representative Monica Alvarez, and Woodie’s Garden and DIY Expert Brian Burke, will inspect each of them and choose a winner.

The finalists are:

  • Irish speaking Paul Ferry, 38, originally of Donegal, who now lives in Dublin. His ‘Way Out West’ garden created an American desert experience, with a giant BBQ shack as its showpiece.
  • Kathleen Barrett, 51, a horticulturist with her local council in Limerick, who lives in a 146-acre animal welfare equine retirement farm and beef farm on the border between Limerick and Kerry. Her ‘Floral Fantasy’ design uses straight pathways and angular shapes.
  • Mary Anne Farenden, 29, of Belfast, whose ‘Enchanted Playland’ bravely aims to create a woodland in the suburban garden.
  • Odhran Field, 22, of Dalkey, Co. Dublin, whose ‘Green Haven’ garden aims to create a sanctuary using plants and trees.
  • Aimee Moore, 35, a mother and horticulturist from Kilkenny. Her ‘Chrysalis Garden’ aims to celebrate butterflies and new beginnings in a contemporary style. Stepping from the house, a gravel pathway curves under an arch to a social area at the top of the garden.

Read More

In the Garden: Cow parsley in display... nature at its best

More in this section

Author Derek Landy: I have so many more stories to tell... Author Derek Landy: I have so many more stories to tell...
Foster families plea by Cork charity - Dogs for Disabled Foster families plea by Cork charity - Dogs for Disabled
100 Wibbly Wobbly Wonders runners set for Cork marathon 100 Wibbly Wobbly Wonders runners set for Cork marathon
tvgardeningolive ryan
<p>Singer Songwriter Fiona Kennedy</p>

My Weekend: Writing songs and performing excites me just as much now as it ever did

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more