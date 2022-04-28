Super Garden is back on TV tonight with a quest for a floral fantasia garden

KATHLEEN Barrett has a wealth of horticulture, gardening and landscaping experience.

She has worked in the business for 34 years, and is also an accomplished floral artist, winning Gold medals at Bloom for her stunning creations.

The Limerick woman is the featured designer in the next episode of Super Garden on RTÉ1 on Thursday April 28, at 8.30pm, as she gets the chance to put her green fingers to the test.

Kathleen is tasked with creating a ‘floral fantasy’ garden for homeowners the Majzel family.

Her chosen design uses straight pathways and angular shapes – can it deliver on her floral promise and get her to Bloom?

Her flower bed hosts colourful perennials and a floral art installation, while in the corner an open timber pergola provides the garden’s key area for socialising.

At the rear, triangular raised-planters support floating benches, while the lawn has been shrunk down to make way for more flowers and laurel hedging divides the garden in half.

The Majzel family are originally from Poland but moved to Ireland in 2011 for a better life.

Dad Sebastian moved first to secure work before bringing his wife Barbara and two children – Alijca (now 19) and son Jacob (now 8). Now they’ve found a home in Riverside, Kells.

Barbara works at a Polish school while Sebastian works for a local pharmaceutical company. Daughter Alicja is the fluent English speaker in the family.

Having just moved to Riverside, the family have undertaken some planting in their garden but are delighted to hand over the reins to Kathleen.

They want a garden with social area for chilling out, and some plants , but their key requirement is somewhere dedicated to son Jacob to play - he likes water and running around. Can Kathleen understand their requirements and deliver the garden they want!

She has designed a sunroom for him, and if he wants to kick a ball against the wall – it will have to be through the water rill on the right. Blue colours adorn the walls and aim to give this garden a heavenly effect.

Kathleen, who owned and ran her own small garden centre for 14 years, has two weeks to design and three weeks to build a garden that will give the Majzels what they’re looking for plus impress the judges.

With the help of her husband Tommy, Kathleen - who works with Limerick City and County council Parks as a Craft Gardener - embarks on a brave design journey, but can she bring home gold?