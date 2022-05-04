Recipe: Magical Malteser Cheesecake

"Whether for a Communion, a garden party, or barbecue, this cheesecake will hit the mark with young and old alike," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column

"This creamy white chocolate cheesecake is loaded with Maltesers. It is bound to be a hit. It’s easy to make and keeps refrigerated for two to three days."

White Chocolate & Malteser Cheesecake

Ingredients

For the base:

80gr Oreo biscuit crumb

200gr digestive biscuits crushed

60gr dark chocolate drops

60gr butter

Line the base of a 9 or 10 inch Springfor, tin with a disk of parchment paper.

Melt the chocolate and butter over a Bain Marie of water.

Once melted and smooth, add the biscuit and mix well.

Press well over the base, smooth with the back of a spoon, chill.

Cheesecake Filling

Ingredients

500gr cream cheese

150gr icing sugar

500ml whipping cream

200gr white chocolate drops

2½ leaves gelatin

2 tsp vanilla essence

20ml boiling water

100gr Maltesers chopped for in cheesecake

To Decorate

100gr Maltesers to decorate

60gr white chocolate

40ml cold cream

White chocolate shavings (optional)

Method

Melt white chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small saucepan of boiling water. Do not allow the bowl to touch the water.

Once melted, remove from heat and allow to cool.

Beat cream, cheese and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined.

Add the vanilla and beat again.

Soak the gelatin in cold water, once soft lift out the gelatin from cold water and squeeze to remove excess water.

Dissolve the gelatin in the boiled water.

Add the dissolved gelatin to the cream cheese mix.

Next, add the melted white chocolate and mix well.

Chill the mix until it begins to thicken a little.

Whip the cream to soft peaks.

Add the cream and mix until combined evenly.

Add the chopped Maltesers into the bowl with the cream cheese mixture and mix until combined.

Pour mixture over base.

Spread evenly, decorate the edge with a row of Maltesers, chop remaining Maltesers and set aside.

Refrigerate for 5 hours or overnight.

Once the cheesecake is set, melt the extra white chocolate over a Bain Marie of water.

Once melted, remove from the heat and add the cream, stir until smooth, it will be quite runny. Pour over the cheesecake, allowing it to find its own level, and then pile the remaining chopped Maltesers on top.

Chill until the white chocolate topping sets up a little, then serve.

To serve, remove from the tin, using a small hot dry knife to release the sides.

To serve, cut each portion with a hot dry knife.