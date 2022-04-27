Recipe: A strawberry delight

"This really is a tart for those that aren’t confident with pastry, it’s put together in very simple steps with nothing technical," so says Mercy Fenton, in her weekly column.

"It’s also very hands on in the lining of the tart with coconut, so is a great one to get kids involved with.

"I topped this with strawberries, which go really well with the coconut custard, but mango or blueberries or rhubarb would also be great. The coconut custard is light and tasty."

Coconut Tart with Strawberries

Coconut Custard

Ingredients

500ml coconut milk

4 Large egg yolks (free range)

100gr sugar

36gr Cornflour

2 tbsp coconut Oil

½ tsp vanilla

2 tbsp Malibu (optional)

Method:

In a small bowl, mix together the egg yolk, caster sugar and cornflour.

Bring the coconut milk to just under boiling, and then pour over the egg yolk mixture.

Return to a clean pan and cook over a gentle heat, stirring continuously until thick, and smooth.

Cook out for 2 minutes, then take off the heat and add the Malibu and coconut oil.

Scrape into a clean bowl, cover directly with cling film.

Allow to cool a bit then refrigerate until fully cool.

Coconut Base

Ingredients

178gr dessicated coconut coconut

40gr egg white egg whites

30ml Olive or coconut oil

30 gr sugar sugar

¼ tsp salt

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 160C.

Spread the coconut evenly over a large baking tray and cook in the oven until golden - about 8 to 10 minutes. (You may need to mix it up after 3-4 minutes so it toasts evenly). Allow to cool.

Line the base of a round 23cm loose base tart tin or a rectangle loose base tin 35x12.5x3cm with parchment paper and lightly oil the sides.

Mix toasted coconut, egg whites, oil, sugar, and salt with a spatula in a large bowl until combined and the consistency of a stiff paste.

Scrape coconut mixture into the prepared tin.

Using your hands, or the back of a spoon, press mixture evenly onto bottom and up sides of pan.

Bake crust until edges are lightly brown and bottom is set and just barely golden, about 10 minutes.

Transfer pan to a wire rack and let crust cool.

Next prepare the fruit jelly.

Fruit jelly

You can use packet jelly if you are under pressure, just be sure to add about 10 % extra liquid so it isn’t too set. Only use enough to coat the tart. Or you can make homemade jelly

Ingredients

2 leaves gelatine

150g fresh or frozen strawberries, with stalks removed if fresh

50g caster sugar

50ml water, plus extra

Method:

Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water until soft - 4-5 minutes.

In a medium saucepan, gently heat the strawberries, sugar and water until the fruit goes all soft and the sugar has melted.

Press the strawberries against the side of the pan with a wooden spoon to release more juice.

After ten minutes, puree the strawberries and pass through a sieve and into a measuring jug.

Make a note of how much juice you have, it should be around 200ml.

Gently bring to simmering point, turn the heat off.

Squeeze the water out of the gelatine leaves and add them to the juice, stirring until they are dissolved.

Allow to cool, but not set, before coating the strawberries on the tart.

To finish the tart

Ingredients

About 350 gr strawberries, hulled and sliced

Method:

Whisk chilled custard until creamy. Spoon custard into tart shell; smooth with an offset spatula.

Arrange the strawberries over the custard then chill until the jelly is ready to go over the top.

Once the jelly is cool, carefully spoon over the berries and place n the fridge for 3-4 hours to allow it to set.

You can serve straight from the fridge or decorate with toasted coconut shavings and icing sugar.