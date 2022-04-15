Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Compote

"If you are vegan and haven’t purchased a suitable egg for Easter Sunday, you could try these brownies as a treat instead, as can those of you who are not vegan, in which case these could be thoroughly enjoyed with the addition of some ice-cream," says Mercy Fenton.

"Vegan or not, these are really good, dense, sticky, and not-too-sweet brownies. Which is the way I like my brownies... but everyone has their own preference."

Vegan Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Compote

Ingredients

6 tbsp ground flax seed

270ml water

118ml light or blended olive oil (half and half olive oil and sunflower oil)

200gr granulated sugar

200gr light brown sugar

1 tbsp vanilla essence

120gr cream flour

½ tsp salt

125gr vegan dark chocolate chips

Method;

Pre-heat oven to 170C.

Line a tin 7 x11 inches with parchment paper, turning up the sides and slitting the corners at an angle so it lines the tray perfectly.

In a large bowl, whisk the oil, vanilla and sugars. Add the flax egg, and whisk well.

Sift in the flour and cocoa powder and mix with a spatula.

Fold in the chocolate chips, then scrape the mix into the tin and level out into the corners.

Bake for approximately 25 minutes.

To check, pull the shelf out a bit and gently shake the tin. If the brownie wobbles in the middle, it’s not quite done, so slide it back in and bake for another 2 to 3 minutes until the top has a shiny, papery crust and the sides are just beginning to come away from the tin. A skewer inserted into the centre should still come out slightly moist.

Take out of the oven. Once cooked, allow to cool in tin.

When fully cooked, portion as desired. They will keep well in the fridge for a day or two. Alternatively, freeze individually and defrost as desired.

Raspberry Compote

Ingredients

300g frozen raspberries defrosted

100ml orange juice

2tsp cornflour wet with a tblsp or two of water

Method

Strain the juice from the raspberries and bring to the boil with the orange juice.

Stir in the cornflour to thicken and simmer for another half a minute to cook out.

Take off the heat and gently fold in the remaining raspberries.

Tip into a clean, shallow container to cool.

