Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 09:23

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Compote

Looking for a Vegan treat this weekend? Mercy Fenton has you covered
Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Compote

"If you are vegan and haven’t purchased a suitable egg for Easter Sunday, you could try these brownies as a treat instead, as can those of you who are not vegan, in which case these could be thoroughly enjoyed with the addition of some ice-cream," says Mercy Fenton.

"Vegan or not, these are really good, dense, sticky, and not-too-sweet brownies. Which is the way I like my brownies... but everyone has their own preference."

Vegan Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Compote

Ingredients

6 tbsp ground flax seed

270ml water

118ml light or blended olive oil (half and half olive oil and sunflower oil)

200gr granulated sugar

200gr light brown sugar

1 tbsp vanilla essence

120gr cream flour

½ tsp salt

125gr vegan dark chocolate chips

Method;

  • Pre-heat oven to 170C.
  • Line a tin 7 x11 inches with parchment paper, turning up the sides and slitting the corners at an angle so it lines the tray perfectly.
  • In a large bowl, whisk the oil, vanilla and sugars. Add the flax egg, and whisk well.
  • Sift in the flour and cocoa powder and mix with a spatula.
  • Fold in the chocolate chips, then scrape the mix into the tin and level out into the corners.
  • Bake for approximately 25 minutes.
  • To check, pull the shelf out a bit and gently shake the tin. If the brownie wobbles in the middle, it’s not quite done, so slide it back in and bake for another 2 to 3 minutes until the top has a shiny, papery crust and the sides are just beginning to come away from the tin. A skewer inserted into the centre should still come out slightly moist.
  • Take out of the oven. Once cooked, allow to cool in tin.
  • When fully cooked, portion as desired. They will keep well in the fridge for a day or two. Alternatively, freeze individually and defrost as desired.

Raspberry Compote

Ingredients

300g frozen raspberries defrosted

100ml orange juice

2tsp cornflour wet with a tblsp or two of water

Method

Strain the juice from the raspberries and bring to the boil with the orange juice.

Stir in the cornflour to thicken and simmer for another half a minute to cook out.

Take off the heat and gently fold in the remaining raspberries.

Tip into a clean, shallow container to cool.

6 tbsp ground flax seed

270ml water

118ml light or blended olive oil (half and half olive oil and sunflower oil)

200gr granulated sugar

200gr light brown sugar

1 tbsp vanilla essence

120gr cream flour

½ tsp salt

125gr vegan dark chocolate chips

Method:

  • Pre-heat oven to 170C.
  • Line a tin 7 x11 inches with parchment paper, turning up the sides and slitting the corners at an angle so it lines the tray perfectly.
  • In a large bowl, whisk the oil, vanilla and sugars. Add the flax egg, and whisk well.
  • Sift in the flour and cocoa powder and mix with a spatula.
  • Fold in the chocolate chips, then scrape the mix into the tin and level out into the corners.
  • Bake for approximately 25 minutes.
  • To check, pull the shelf out a bit and gently shake the tin. If the brownie wobbles in the middle, it’s not quite done, so slide it back in and bake for another 2 to 3 minutes until the top has a shiny, papery crust and the sides are just beginning to come away from the tin. A skewer inserted into the centre should still come out slightly moist.
  • Take out of the oven. Once cooked, allow to cool in tin.
  • When fully cooked, portion as desired. They will keep well in the fridge for a day or two. Alternatively, freeze individually and defrost as desired.

Raspberry Compote

Ingredients

300g frozen raspberries defrosted

100ml orange juice

2tsp cornflour wet with a tblsp or two of water

Method:

  • Strain the juice from the raspberries and bring to the boil with the orange juice.
  • Stir in the cornflour to thicken and simmer for another half a minute to cook out.
  • Take off the heat and gently fold in the remaining raspberries.
  • Tip into a clean, shallow container to cool.

Read More

Recipe: Bread and Butter Pudding with Rum, Banana and Chocolate Chips

More in this section

The Big Easter KidzZone Quiz (Under 8s): Win a €50 voucher for The Gate Cinemas  The Big Easter KidzZone Quiz (Under 8s): Win a €50 voucher for The Gate Cinemas 
My Weekend: We've recently adopted a four day working week so we've a great work/life balance My Weekend: We've recently adopted a four day working week so we've a great work/life balance
Cork family: Our cat gives high fives... and uses the downstairs toilet Cork family: Our cat gives high fives... and uses the downstairs toilet
mercy fentonreciperecipes
My Weekend: I love Cork so much because it's bursting with creativity

My Weekend: I love Cork so much because it's bursting with creativity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more