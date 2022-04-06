Recipe: Bread and Butter Pudding with Rum, Banana and Chocolate Chips

"Traditionally, Bread and Butter Pudding is all about using leftovers, and this recipe certainly is, says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "Over-ripe bananas and stale baguettes got the A-treatment here, and finished up delicious."

Bread and Butter Pudding with Rum, Banana and Chocolate Chips

Ingredients

300gr of stale bread or a baguette, sliced and buttered (roughly 30gr butter)

4 whole free range eggs

300ml milk

300ml cream

60ml spiced rum

1 tsp vanilla extract

50gr soft light brown sugar

25gr 53% chocolate chips.

2 small ripe bananas diced.

2 tbsp. flaked almonds

Method: