Recipe: Biscoff Cream Slice & Biscoff and White Chocolate Rocky Road

"It seems that I’ve been missing out on the joys of Biscoff paste all these years (or so I’ve been told)," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"So I decided to explore, and here we have two very simple but tasty recipes that are easy to make. So, if you are looking for a change, give them a go."

Biscoff biscuit treats

Base

Ingredients

100gr Biscoff biscuits

50gr digestive biscuits

50gr butter

Biscoff Cream

Ingredients

250gr cream cheese

100gr icing sugar

125gr Biscoff spread

1 tsp vanilla extract

150ml double cream

Decoration

Blitz the biscuits for the base in a food processor until they resemble fine crumb.

Mix with the melted butter and press the mix down firmly into an 8”/20cm deep spring form tin.

With an electric mixer, mix the cream cheese, vanilla, icing sugar and Biscoff spread until it is smooth.

Mix in the double cream and whisk until it’s thick and holds itself completely.

Spread the mixture evenly over the biscuit base and chill in the fridge for at least 5-6 hours, but preferably overnight.

Remove from the tin and decorate as you like. Whipped double cream and icing sugar and pipe it on, adding a Biscoff biscuit per slice and drizzle over some melted Biscoff!

Serve as is - this tastes great with strong coffee.

Biscoff & White Chocolate Rocky Road

Ingredients

300gr white chocolate

125gr Biscoff paste

60gr butter at room temperature

200gr Rich Tea, broken

60gr marshmallow

Method: