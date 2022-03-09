TELL us about yourself;

I am Sara de Miguel. A very positive, adventurous and kind person. When I turned 14 years old, I asked my parents to visit Ireland to learn English as I wanted to be able to communicate with others and travel the world. Little did they know that by sending me to Cork for the summer, I would fall in love with the city and the people, and I would end up moving to live full time here once I finished my Business degree in Madrid university few years later.

I have been living in Cork for the past 15 years and got the opportunity to travel to many countries around the world. It has been spectacular to see how Cork has evolved into a very multi-cultural and cosmopolitan city, with people from many different countries, while also maintaining the great craic and community feeling that is what made me fall in love with Cork from day one.

I am also the owner of FloWithMe.com, a wellness company where I help others to take care of their wellbeing with the combination of chair yoga (yes, yoga sitting on a chair!), cooking healthy meals with the kitchen appliance Thermomix, and improving their mindset with life coaching tools.

I believe in looking after your health from a holistic way, where we not only focus on the body, but our mind and soul.

I learned a lot during my travels in Bali and Australia where I trained as a yoga teacher four years ago and specialised as chair yoga and SUP yoga teacher. A different way to incorporate the great benefits of yoga, supporting others that may not be able to do yoga on the mat. Yoga and meditation have helped me during the last 10 years to stay grounded and calm. A great tool to use in moments of stress or uncertainty.

I will be taking part in Local Enterprise Week for LEO Cork City which got underway on Monday March 7 and continues this week.

Where were you born?

I was born in Madrid, in Spain. A city girl! Fabulous place for a weekend break if you want to visit museums, great restaurants and go shopping.

Where do you live?

I have lived in Cork city for the last 15 years. I consider myself ‘SpaIrish’, having dual nationality now, both Spanish and Irish passports.

Family?

I am the eldest of two. My parents and my younger brother Pablo live in Spain.

Best friend?

Difficult to just pick one. I am very fortunate to have great people around me enjoying the adventure of life. I have a very special bond with Julia, Marion and Rosa that got even stronger during the pandemic.

Earliest childhood memory?

My grandfather had his own vegetable garden and he would take me there to help him. One time I was holding a watermelon and I dropped it. Instead of giving out to me, he cut a slice and we ate it while laughing.

Person you most admire?

The tennis player Rafael Nadal. I used to play tennis growing up and Rafa is the same age as me. It has been great to see how his dedication, self-belief and resilience has helped him to become one of the best players of all times as well as a great man outside the tennis court.

Person who most irritates you?

Not one specifically comes to mind, but someone that complains a lot or doesn’t do anything to change their situation would annoy me.

We cannot control everything, but we have control about ourselves and how we respond to the challenges we face in life.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Caitriona Twomey from Penny Dinners. It is admirable to see how she is able to run Penny Dinners so well and, with little funds, maximize the return to feed so many people in need.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

SUPing (Stand up paddle boarding) in Spanish Point, Co Clare last summer. After so many months at home, it was great to be able to travel around Ireland and enjoy the sunshine at the beach in my SUP.

Favourite TV programme?

Oppsss… I haven’t had a TV the last few years but one I enjoyed when I was younger was Friends.

Favourite radio show?

I listen to podcasts, I enjoy Brene Brown.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Korma curry or a good Spanish omelette.

Favourite restaurant?

Café Paradiso for dinner or Good Day Deli for a delicious lunch that brings me back to my travels around in New Zealand.

Last book you read?

No Limits by John Maxwell.

Best book you read?

Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follet.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

My partner tells me my taste in music is questionable, but my last purchase was Sebastian Yatra, a Colombian artist.

Favourite song?

At the moment... Days Like This by Van Morrison or Dermot Kennedy’s version.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Anyone really... I miss being at a gig! Adele would be great too.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person definitely!

Your proudest moment?

Every time I have felt a fear and done it anyway. The results have always blown me away as the fear was a lot more difficult in my head than in reality. Moving to a foreign country, setting up my own business or asking for help to the man that will soon be my husband are some of my proudest moments.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I would make the city greener, more trees in urban areas like the new Marina park. Such a great outdoor area. I would love to see more trees and plants.

What makes you happy?

I love cooking new recipes and being creative. I get to travel the world without leaving my kitchen. Connecting with others while sharing a delicious meal at the dinner table is my happy moment.

How would you like to be remembered?

I was once described as a ray of sunshine. It made me smile when someone said that about myself. But if I have the opportunity to make someone feel better about themselves with my energy, and after having spent time with me they believe more in themselves, why not?

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am planning my wedding and trying to decide to have it in Ireland or Spain, so an exciting time ahead for me and my partner.

I have started learning Irish, so I want to get better at it and improve the pronunciation. Not easy!

With my business, a lot of events coming up that I am super-excited about. Working with the Local Enterprise Office next month during the Local Enterprise Week in March, I will be teaching chair yoga to all the entrepreneurs so they can feel calm and stretched after their workday.

For more on LEO Cork City’s programme of events for Local Enterprise Week, visit www.localenterprise.ie./cork city.