In the Garden: March into the new season and plant a tree

THE arrival of March is welcome each year, bringing us closer to the growing season ahead. Birds have become more vocal and are starting to build nests and prepare for the arrival of a new generation over the coming weeks and months.
Every week there are more flowers appearing in the garden. Crocus are a wonderful spring flowering bulb, appearing during some of the most inclement weather in February and March.
A good large flowering crocus that makes an impact is Crocus ‘Jeanne d’Arc’ (above) with its large white flowers creatingasnow-like carpet when planted in drifts. The large white goblet-shaped flowers are stained with purple and the bright orange anthers sparkle against the white backdrop of the petals.
The flowers get to about 10cm tall. These corms do well naturalised in grass areas, flowering so early they will not affect grass cutting routines as the foliage will have time to die back before grass begins growing in earnest. Best planted in autumn in an area with good drainage. Crocus are a great early flowering plant for the garden, providing a source of pollen and nectar for early flying pollinators.