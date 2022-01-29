Wedding of the Week: It’s a match for Cork couple who met at bingo

A GAME of bingo in the local bar brought this couple together.

Bride Edel Kelly (nee Fehily), from Ringaskiddy, and groom Stuart Kelly from Little Island, live in Carrigaline and feature in our Wedding of the Week, today.

Bride Edel Kelly (Maiden name Fehily) and groom Stuart Kelly who were married at the local Church in Shanbally, County Cork. The bride sourced her dress at Diamond Bridal while the suits were from Red Church.

They first met in Edel’s local in Ringaskiddy and got engaged at home on February 14, 2020, after 11 years - it was a huge surprise and Edel was not expecting it.

They were married at Shanbally Church, followed by the wedding reception in the Kinsale Hotel and Spa on October 10, 2021. Father Sean O Sullivan performed a beautiful ceremony and music was provided by Deborah Murphy.

Bride and groom Edel and Stuart Kelly, who live in Carrigaline, were married in Shanbally last October, followed by a reception in Kinsale. Pictures: Bismark Photography

The bridal party’s make-up was by Sarah Cummins and Hair was by Humphrey O’Driscoll from Hair by Humphrey.

The bride wore jewellery which included a bracelet with a picture of her late mom. On her bouquet she had charms with pictures of her late father and sister too.

In attendance were the bride’s sister Emma Fehily, who was maid of honour, and Stuart’s brother Jason Kelly, who was groomsmen - he flew in from Michigan for the occasion.

Stuart’s dad Jack and partner Mary were there also. Sheila and John Murphy stepped in as the bride’s parents for the day and were a massive help through the lead up to the big day.

Bridesmaids were Edel’s cousin Caroline Fehily and childhood friends Amey Browne and Lorraine Doody along with Emma Fehily Edel’s sister.

The couple had their wedding reception at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa , Kinsale.

James Walsh was best man, along with his brother Jason Kelly and Kevin Willis, who were groomsmen on the day - they are very close friends of Stuart’s. Also included in the groom’s party was their son Shay.

Edel was given away on the day by her uncle, her father’s brother, David Fehily, which she said was a very special moment, to treasure forever.

The reception was hosted in the Kinsale Hotel and Spa.

“Alison, the coordinator, could not do enough for us, she was fantastic and the hotel, food and staff were outstanding,” the couple said.

The couple were joined by family and friends to mark their special day in October - they had cancelled their original date last summer.

The cake was made by Edel’s school friend Gavin Levis and the band on the night was provided by Leon Buckley and Three of A Kind. Anthony Fleming was their videographer.

They played a special song My Little Honda 50 as a tribute to Edel’s late father as this was his favourite song. The couple danced their first dance to The Power Of Love.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

The couple said: “Finally being able to celebrate it was magical.”