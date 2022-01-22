Wedding of the Week: Cork couple said music by friends and family made their day

“WE truly had the perfect weekend with those we love.”

So said Joanne O’Reilly, speaking of her marriage to Brendan Whelan.

Bride Joanne O’Reilly with her father Pat and her bridesmaids Maria Fitzgerald and Kate McCormack and niece Sophie as flower girl.

The couple, from Ballincollig, met through mutual friends back in 2012 during a night out. Brendan was just starting his degree in Construction management in CIT at the time and now works for MMD Construction. Joanne is an Executive Officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

They got engaged in February, 2018, the ring was designed by the couple and made by Sean Carroll and Sons, Rutland Street, who also did their wedding rings. Today they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Brendan Whelan and Joanne O’Reilly lighting their candles. Flowers were by Bouquets by Victoria in Carrigaline.

They were married by Father Cian O’Sullivan in the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.

The bride sourced her dress (Sottero and Midgley) from Simones of Sligo. Her veil was something borrowed - a few of her cousins wore it before on their big day.

The wedding cake was made by the bride’s Aunt Mary (Flynn), iced by her friend Marie Deenihan, who also made a lemon drizzle cake.

The bridesmaid dresses were from Diamond Bridal on Maylor Street. The suits were from Red Church in Cork city.

The bridal party’s hair was done by Annette Walsh of Platinum hair salon and make-up was by Christine O’Connor MUA, both Ballincollig- based.

The reception was held in the Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire, where guests were looked after well. The couple travelled in style there in a Rolls Royce from Tom Carr wedding cars.

The wedding cake was made by the bride’s Aunt Mary (Flynn), iced by her friend Marie Deenihan, who also made a lemon drizzle cake.

What made the day truly exceptional was the music, the bride said.

“Brendan is a musician and member of the White Horse Guitar Club. His talented sister Aine Whelan and her talented husband Johnny Scott performed the church music accompanied by guitar club member Anthony Cotter.

Some of the wonderful musicians who played at the wedding ceremony.

“Guitar club member Joe Carey performed our reflection, I’ll Walk Beside You, and they also had music provided towards the end of the mass by the rest of the White Horse Guitar Club band. The wedding reception band were the Amazing Apples, who travelled down from Galway to perform for us on the night.”

Joanne and Brendan with the groom’s mum Kathleen Whelan, left, and on the right the bride’s parents Patsy and Pat O’Reilly. The groom’s dad Frank is deceased but they recognised his presence throughout the day.

The wedding celebrations continued the next day at the local White Horse Bar beer garden, with music provided by Brian O’Glanby.

A mini-moon to the G hotel, Galway, and the Lyrath estate in Kilkenny followed. The big honeymoon comes this year.

Reflecting on the day, Joanne said: “The most special part of the day was all our guests at the church joining in with the White Horse Guitar Club to sing Lean On Me at the end of the ceremony.

" We are so thankful to be surrounded by such amazingly talented family and friends.”