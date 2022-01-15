Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met aged 15 at Foroige get married

Lorraine Galvin from Lyre and Danny O'Connor from Castlefreke first met when they were teens, at Foroige and were recently married in Clonakilty
MR AND MRS: Danny O’Connor and Lorraine Galvin, from Castlefreke and Lyre, who were wed at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, with their wedding party. Pictures; dermotsullivan.com

Elaine Duggan

THIS couple have been together since they were 15 years old - having first met at Foroige in Rathbarry Hall.

Lorraine Galvin, a Project Engineer in DePuy Synthes in Ringaskiddy, and groom Danny O’Connor, a Forest Work Manager at GP Wood, Enniskeane, were married in October, and feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Sisters Karen Galvin, Elaine Kelly and Lynda Galvin and sister in law, Sinead O’ Connor were bridesmaids, they wore autumnal coloured, rust wrap dresses from Folkster, Kilkenny. Makeup was by Christine O’Connor, Ballincollig, hair was by Georgina Murray, Dunmanway.
Lorraine is from Knockea in Lyre with a farming background and Danny is from Ganniv Beg in Castlefreke out by the sea, which are both at either side of Clonakilty.

They are currently living in Knockea with their dog, Alfie and have started building their future home on the bride’s parents’ farm in Knockea.

Danny had his two brothers, Seán and Rory O’ Connor, and his friend Brian Dunworth as his groomsmen. He wore a purple/ burgundy suit from Suit Distributors, with chain saw cufflinks, given to him by Sean.
They were engaged in Gougane Barra on a walk with their dog Alfie on December 7, 2019, the day before Danny’s birthday.

They booked their wedding at Fernhill House Hotel. Lorraine said: “We did the official registration of the marriage in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, on October 19 with just our two families present and had a larger ceremony in the marquee in Fernhill on October 23.”

The bride wore a dress from Say I Do in Midleton, flowers were done by Catherine Twomey in West Cork Flowers.
The first ceremony was carried out by registrar Ann Walsh, and the second ceremony was carried out by the bride’s sister, Karen, who was also her maid of honour - which made it extra special and personal. 

Lorraine Galvin and Danny O’ Connor during their wedding ceremony.
Karen surprised them with an Abba tribute at the end of the ceremony which involved relatives getting dressed up with wigs and props to entertain them at the trop of the aisle.

They had their wedding ceremony and reception at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. They booked the hotel soon after their engagement and stuck with the original date, despite the challenges of Covid.
Danny made chairs for the wedding day out of timber from their land in Knockea, which they plan on using in their home to remind them of their special day.

Strolling arm in arm.
There was lots of entertainment on the day - Rachel O’Donovan played for the ceremony, Kieran Cooke performed at the drinks reception, James O’Donovan did caricatures, and J90 were their band. Their first dance was to Picture This – Life In Colour.

Cutting the cake.
Danny’s aunt, Margaret O’Connor, made the wedding cake and there were cupcakes also from Martha Bakes.

They had a VW camper ‘Shelley’ from Mercier Vintage Vehicles.

The couple enjoying their wedding reception.
Greg Mulcahy was the videographer and Dermot O’Sullivan was the photographer - both were great to deal with.

As to the most memorable thing? Lorraine said: “The fact that all restrictions on weddings were lifted just the day before our wedding was a huge plus and that we and our guests could relax and have fun after a difficult few months. 

"We were so happy with our day; everything went well and it’s difficult to just pick one thing! We loved the ceremony, the venue, the VW camper, the music, the food etc."

