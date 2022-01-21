Artists, creatives and members of the public are invited to get involved in creative activities at Tramore Valley Park

We all like Ichigo Ichi on Sheares Street for that memorable and special meal in Cork!
THE KINSHIP PROJECT is an ambitious public artwork, which incorporates a variety of socially engaged cultural initiatives, is officially underway at a former landfill site south of Cork City.
The KinShip Project is a 15-month durational public artwork at Tramore Valley Park by artists Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor, in partnership with Cork City Council, funded by Creative Ireland’s Creative Climate Action Fund. Other project partners include Cork Healthy Cities,Cork Nature Network, Cork UNESCO Learning Cities Green Spaces for Health, MTU Clean Technology Centre, and UCC Environmental Research Institute.
Tramore Valley Park, spanning 170 acres off the city’s South Link Road, has a history of great environmental change. From the 1960’s until 2009, the site was used as a landfill and over 3 million tonnes of waste from Cork homes and businesses were deposited on site. Plans were made to repurpose the land, and ten years after the landfill’s closure, the site was transformed into a public park for the people of Cork city and a habitat for a whole host of living things.
The overall aim of The KinShip Project is to develop a kin-like connection between the community and its park, encouraging people to treat the park like an extension of their own family.
Throughout 2022, the project invites you to participate in, and experience, four interconnected activities:
Becoming Kin: THE KINSHIP CITIZEN LED PROGRAMME The KinShip art project is creating an open invitation to any Cork city based person, group, organisation, or group of friends who have knowledge, know-how or skills to share with the public.
● 1 ECOLAB CONSTRUCTION: If you’re an architect/designer, you can participate in the international open call for a temporary architectural space to be built in the park as a shelter and a place to run workshops, talks and activities.
● 10 ARTIST PLACEMENTS: Artists from different disciplines are invited to participate in an Artist Placement in the Park.
● COLLABORATIONS - THE CITIZEN SCIENCE PROGRAMME: Get involved in the exploratory long term creative investigation by KinShip Lead Artists, Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor in ‘The Citizen Science Programme’.
For more information on how you can get involved in The KinShip Project, or to register for a free event, visit https://www.corkcity.ie/en/kinship/