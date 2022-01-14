My Weekend: Photography is the way I connect with the places I have lived

I’m a freelance artist working in collage (analogue, mainly, but also digital ), photography, illustration, and short animation (GIFs).
I also curate and promote art exhibitions in Ireland and Europe.
Also, cinema is a great way to be inspired. I’m always on the look for new Irish and international cinema.
- ‘No Word From Glue’, inspired by Eduardo Mendoza’s book ‘No Word from Gurb’ (Sin noticias de Gurb). This is a simultaneous show in Cork and Brussels.
‘No World From Glue’ continues at Cork City Library until the end of January.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza’s book ‘No word From Gurb’ (Sin Noticias De Gurb), collage artists around the world were invited to create an artwork inspired by the iconic book.
The works in the show reflect the diversity of collage as a creative medium. From analogue to digital, found images, and assemble pictures to mix media in a great array of creative possibilities.
The book is a parodic taken on the city of Barcelona at the time of the Olympic Games. The book depicts the day-to-day life from the perspective of an alien in a urban environment. The book reflects on many contemporary social issues, such as gentrification, consumerism, social acceptance, and much more, in a humorous and fun way. The artistes were free to create their own perspective from Gurb adventures to create a unique piece of work.
The exhibition is organised by the Cork-based artist Silvio Severino, together with Art In Places.