My Weekend: A marathon of music takes place across the city today

I have worked in arts and festival management and administration for over 15 years, paying my way through a music degree in UCC with piano teaching, and keeping myself in free tickets by volunteering in arts organisations and festivals.
I’ve worked in everything from ice-cream seller to tour manager, producing gigs in unelectrified Georgian houses to Carnegie Hall, learning Ewe dance and drumming in Accra Ghana to performing on the carillon bells of Cobh Cathedral and playing keys in our band, Dirttrack, back in the day.
Music Generation works to make performance music education accessible to all children and young people, with programmes and hubs in Cork city in Knocknaheeny, Gurranabraher, Farranree, Mayfield, Mahon, Ballyphehane, and the City Centre (CCLSS AKA Fr Rock’s and Westview Probation Service). We work in partnership with community-based providers like Music Mash Up, Creative Tradition, Music in Community, Barrack Street Band, GMC Beats at the Kabin, Cork Academy of Music, youth services, and schools to deliver our programmes with 35 of Cork’s best musician educators, each of whom comes with such a vast range of experience and expertise.
This week we’re getting ready for Glow on the Go in partnership with Cork City Council, which will be a day of music-making around the city as part of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration (today, Friday, December 10).
Merry-making troupes of Music Generation carollers and musicians will be performing impromptu concerts all around the city to spread festive cheer.
We’ve even magicked up an open-top bus with a little help from Bus Éireann (and my incredible colleagues Aida and Aoibheann)!
We might get a takeaway and then get ready for the week with packing lunches and putting out uniforms, topped off with an episode of whatever series we might be watching (just finishedon Hulu — it’s great).
To celebrate GLOW, Bishop Lucey Park has been transformed into a festive wonderland inspired by the song ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’.
Enjoy fantastic views of Cork on the iconic 32m Ferris Wheel on the Grand Parade.
Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is essential on glowcork.ie
GLOW runs every weekend until December 19.