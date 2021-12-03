My Weekend: Hats off to Elaine as hobby turns into business

I moved to Cork in 1994 to study Arts in UCC and I’ve been here since! While I wasn’t sure then what career I wanted to pursue, I’ve always had a desire to help people and make them feel good. Thankfully what I do now combines both of these elements!
In 2004, I qualified from UCC with a masters in Social Work. However my creative streak never left me. I have always loved hats and love the drama of a hat/headpiece and the way it can transform a look. I believe that a hat is the ultimate style statement, and the right piece can make a person look and feel a million dollars. At every opportunity, I would wear a hat/headpiece.
I began studying with highly regarded Irish milliners and became a member of a millinery and business academy based in London. I also qualified from CIT in 2019 with a certificate in entrepreneurial development. The same year I began my business — Panama and Pearl millinery.
I juggle my business with being a mom to my three kids — Ava is 13, Olan is 10 (turning 11 on 16th December) and Ethan (who calls himself “ the tiny guy” is 7 (turning 8 on 16th January) — and working part time as an adoption social worker. It can be challenging but I’ve always loved a challenge and life is certainly not boring! My latest challenge is designing my website which is due to launch in the coming weeks.
I’d love to go with the girls to Puerto Banus near Marbella. Me and a few of my friends went there a good few years ago but we did not have a lot of money — so I would definitely love to go back there if money was no object, hire a yacht, stay in a villa... oh yes please!!!!!
