Why I’m going all out to celebrate Thanksgiving

THANKSGIVING may be an American tradition but, like our St Patrick’s Day, it is celebrated around the world.
- In a bowl, mix yogurt, lemon zest and juice, ginger, garlic, spices, and salt.
- Place chicken into a roasting tray and brush over yogurt mix. Cover, and leave to rest in the fridge for minimum two hours, or overnight.
- Heat the oven the 190 degrees Celsius, uncover the chicken and roast in the oven until the juices run clear, (between 1.5 and 2 hours depending on the size of the chicken). Garnish and serve at the table.
- Pre heat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius.
- Peel the butternut squash, cut it in half, scoop out the seeds.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the butternut squash into thin slices only to three quarters of the way through- don’t slice all the way, the squash needs to hold its own shape.
- In a bowl, mix together olive oil, pomegranate molasses, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Brush most of the mixture all over the squash. Reserve some for basting halfway through cooking.
- Place in the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Take out of oven, baste with the remaining mixture.
- Put back in the oven and cook for a further 15 minutes or until the squash is cooked through.
- Garnish the squash with crumbled feta cheese and coriander.
- Heat oven to 180 degrees Celsius fan, butter a baking dish.
- Using a knife, score around the circumference of each apple. This allows the apple to expand while cooking and preventing it bursting open.
- Chop to roughly equal length raisins, ginger, and nuts. Place into a bowl with the butter, sugar, and spice.
- Use your hands to bring together. Stuff as much of this mixture into hollow where the core was removed.
- Top with a small knob of butter and bake for 20 minutes.