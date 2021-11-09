Cork-based food writer and regular Echo contributor is shortlisted for two awards

International chefs and food writers fly in to Dublin this week for the inaugural Irish Food Writing Awards. Chef and broadcaster Mark Hix, the Guardian's wine critic Fiona Beckett, US food author Adrian Miller and several more international writers are visiting Dublin to take their seats at the Irish Food Writing Awards which are taking place in Fallon and Byrne, followed by the Merrion Hotel, Wednesday 10th November.
The judges reviewed over 200 entries to the Irish Awards which were established this year to reward excellence in Irish food and drinks writing, podcasts, online content and photography.
Journalists from The Echo, Irish Times, Irish Independent, Sunday Business Post, The Examiner, The Farmers Journal, Image Magazine and Food and Wine magazine have all entered the awards in categories ranging from "Restaurant Writing", "Writing on Irish Food Producers" and awards for writing on wine, spirits and beer.
The winners will be announced tomorrow evening, Wednesday 10th November with regular updates on twitter with the hashtag #IFWA21. An award will also be given for Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food & Drink Writing, and the Irish Cookbook of the Year has been chosen by Jay Rayner and Annie Gray from the BBC's Kitchen Cabinet programme.
The awards, established by Suzanne Campbell with Paul O’Connor, are sponsored by The National Dairy Council, James Whelan Butchers, Aldi Ireland, Whelehans Wines, Pestle + Mortar Sauces, Bord Bia, Brú Brewery, Drummond House Farm, Safco Fine Foods, Invest Northern Ireland, Powerscourt Distillery, Gather & Gather, Hussey’s Fruit and Vegetables, The Irish Curry Awards, Ardkeen Quality Food Store and Fallon & Byrne. Also kindly supported by Tourism Ireland and hotel partner The Merrion Hotel.