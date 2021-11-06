Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 08:05

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met while serving in the military wed

Siobhan Heffernan and John O’Regan have 44 years service combined - and now work as retained fire fighters in Clonakility
Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met while serving in the military wed

TRAVELLING IN STYLE: Siobhan Heffernan and John O'Regan on their wedding day. Transport was supplied by retired firefighter Ger Buckley, who served in Bandon fire station. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Elaine Duggan

A COUPLE who work as retained fire fighters in Clonakilty first met when they were both serving in the defence forces.

Now Siobhan Heffernan and John O’Regan are Mr and Mrs, having gotten wed on September 9, 2021. They are the latest couple to feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Siobhan is originally from Fermoy but now living in Clonakilty, where John is from.

The couple have a combined 44 years of service with the defence forces and a total of 10 overseas trips combined, under the United Nations in a peacekeeping role.

They retired from the military in 2017 and 2018 and now work for Cork County Council’s retained fire service in Clonakilty.

MR AND MRS: Siobhan and John O’Regan, who live in Clonakilty, were wed on September 9, 2021. Picture: dermotsullivan.com
MR AND MRS: Siobhan and John O’Regan, who live in Clonakilty, were wed on September 9, 2021. Picture: dermotsullivan.com

They got engaged in New York in 2016, after finishing an overseas mission from UNDOF Syria, and had flown to the U.S for some rest and relaxation, where they picked out a ring. John popped the question at a restaurant, Maloney, and Porcelli and Siobhan said ‘yes’.

AT THEIR WORK PLACE: The couple, who retired from the defence forces, now both serve as retained firefighters in Clonakilty. Siobhan was the first female to be stationed there since it opened in 1945.
AT THEIR WORK PLACE: The couple, who retired from the defence forces, now both serve as retained firefighters in Clonakilty. Siobhan was the first female to be stationed there since it opened in 1945.

They were married on September 9, 2021, in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, in a spiritual ceremony.

The bride wore a dress from Brides of Eire Clonakilty, while John’s suit was tailor made by Louis Copeland and sons.

The rings were from John Looney’s jewellery Shop, Clonakilty. Siobhan wore earrings owned by her late mother, Ann Heffernan.

SAYING I DO: The couple first met while serving in the defence forces, where they had a combined 44 years’ service.
SAYING I DO: The couple first met while serving in the defence forces, where they had a combined 44 years’ service.

Make-up was by Siobhan O’Mahony from Clonakilty and hair was done by Aidan Jennings of Jagged Edge, Clonakilty.

STUNNING: The couple enjoyed a spiritual ceremony followed by a reception at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.
STUNNING: The couple enjoyed a spiritual ceremony followed by a reception at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.

Flowers were by The Flower Basket, Ann O’Neill, Clonakilty.

Immediate family from both sides were present and a mix of friends from both Army, Navy and Fire Personnel.

The ceremony was held in Fernhill gardens, within the marquee.

Siobhan said: “We celebrated the old tradition Hand Tying fastening (Tying the Knot) in a special handmade Cord using our town’s colours on the cord - Fermoy Black and Amber, and Clonakilty Green and Red.”

Ella Ryan, wedding singer, performed at the ceremony and at the pre-drinks reception.

Guests were also entertained by caricaturist Allan Cavanagh.

CUTTING THE CAKE: The cake was made by Trace of Cakes of Ballincollig, using the pillars used on John’s parents’ wedding cake in 1974.
CUTTING THE CAKE: The cake was made by Trace of Cakes of Ballincollig, using the pillars used on John’s parents’ wedding cake in 1974.

The band were Flog the Dog and the first dance was sung by the father of the bride, Jim Heffernan, Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.

Recalling their special day, Siobhan said: “From start to finish it was a dream come through. It felt like something out of a fairytale, and more importantly all our family and friends helped us celebrate the night away.”

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork  couple make precious memories on special day

More in this section

The count down to Christmas begins... the Holly Bough is on sale now The count down to Christmas begins... the Holly Bough is on sale now
My Weekend: Is there anything better than getting up before the sun rises? My Weekend: Is there anything better than getting up before the sun rises?
Cork navy officer: 'I have a family on my ship and one at home' Cork navy officer: 'I have a family on my ship and one at home'
wedding of the week
New book details the life and death of Cork-born dandy highwayman

New book details the life and death of Cork-born dandy highwayman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more