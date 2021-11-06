Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met while serving in the military wed

A COUPLE who work as retained fire fighters in Clonakilty first met when they were both serving in the defence forces.

Now Siobhan Heffernan and John O’Regan are Mr and Mrs, having gotten wed on September 9, 2021. They are the latest couple to feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Siobhan is originally from Fermoy but now living in Clonakilty, where John is from.

The couple have a combined 44 years of service with the defence forces and a total of 10 overseas trips combined, under the United Nations in a peacekeeping role.

They retired from the military in 2017 and 2018 and now work for Cork County Council’s retained fire service in Clonakilty.

MR AND MRS: Siobhan and John O’Regan, who live in Clonakilty, were wed on September 9, 2021. Picture: dermotsullivan.com

They got engaged in New York in 2016, after finishing an overseas mission from UNDOF Syria, and had flown to the U.S for some rest and relaxation, where they picked out a ring. John popped the question at a restaurant, Maloney, and Porcelli and Siobhan said ‘yes’.

AT THEIR WORK PLACE: The couple, who retired from the defence forces, now both serve as retained firefighters in Clonakilty. Siobhan was the first female to be stationed there since it opened in 1945.

They were married on September 9, 2021, in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, in a spiritual ceremony.

The bride wore a dress from Brides of Eire Clonakilty, while John’s suit was tailor made by Louis Copeland and sons.

The rings were from John Looney’s jewellery Shop, Clonakilty. Siobhan wore earrings owned by her late mother, Ann Heffernan.

SAYING I DO: The couple first met while serving in the defence forces, where they had a combined 44 years’ service.

Make-up was by Siobhan O’Mahony from Clonakilty and hair was done by Aidan Jennings of Jagged Edge, Clonakilty.

STUNNING: The couple enjoyed a spiritual ceremony followed by a reception at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.

Flowers were by The Flower Basket, Ann O’Neill, Clonakilty.

Immediate family from both sides were present and a mix of friends from both Army, Navy and Fire Personnel.

The ceremony was held in Fernhill gardens, within the marquee.

Siobhan said: “We celebrated the old tradition Hand Tying fastening (Tying the Knot) in a special handmade Cord using our town’s colours on the cord - Fermoy Black and Amber, and Clonakilty Green and Red.”

Ella Ryan, wedding singer, performed at the ceremony and at the pre-drinks reception.

Guests were also entertained by caricaturist Allan Cavanagh.

CUTTING THE CAKE: The cake was made by Trace of Cakes of Ballincollig, using the pillars used on John’s parents’ wedding cake in 1974.

The band were Flog the Dog and the first dance was sung by the father of the bride, Jim Heffernan, Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.

Recalling their special day, Siobhan said: “From start to finish it was a dream come through. It felt like something out of a fairytale, and more importantly all our family and friends helped us celebrate the night away.”