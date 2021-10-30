Wedding of the Week: Cork  couple make precious memories on special day

“WE’VE made really precious memories for life and we’re both so grateful.”

So said Amy Nolan, aged 26, of Ballinlough, who wed Steve Power, aged 30, of Glanmire, recently.

Amy is a journalist with The Echo and EchoLive.ie while Steve works in sales at STP Packaging on Forge Hill. The couple live on Cove Street, off Sullivan’s Quay.

Amy Nolan with her bridal party.

They first met when working in Fat Face on Princes Street back in 2013 and got engaged in December, 2020, on Broadstrand in Courtmacsherry - their “happy place”.

The couple were married on September 4, 2021, at the Star of the Sea church in Barryroe by Fr Des Campion, the Naval Service Chaplain. Amy’s dad was in the navy for 25 years.

The happy couple, hand in hand.

“It was lovely to have the mass said by someone who knew us,” the bride said.

“Steve’s dad Peter passed away in 2015 and Fr Des made a particular effort to mention him at a number of points during the mass, which was really important to us.”

Amy and her dad Brian.

Key family members there included Amy’s parents, Brian and Regina, and brother Brian, Steve’s mum Deborah, his two brothers Bobby and Christopher, his sister Rachel and his nephew James.

The bridesmaids were three school friends – Niamh O’Driscoll (maid of honour), Emily O’Mahony and Dearbhail O’Connor. The groomsmen were two of Steve’s friends, Patrick Quinn (best man), Michael Cotter and Steve’s nephew, James Power.

The beautiful bouquets made with flowers from Bumble Bee Flower Farm.

The bride got her dress from The One By Sinead Corcoran, she also wore a little star necklace from Merci Maman that had a tiny ‘S’ and an ‘A’ engraved on it, as well as a longer plain gold chain that belong to her maternal grandmother as ‘something old’, as she was very close to her. Amy’s earrings were by Astrid & Miyu. The rings were from Castle Jewellers. The suits were from Morley’s and the bridesmaids’ dresses were from ASOS - a brand called ‘Maids to Measure’. The bride did her own make-up, while Cathy Anne Kelleher looked after the bridal party’s hair.

The wedding party at the Star of the Sea Church in Barryroe.

They kept the wedding small, with 45 guests.

“It really meant we got to spend time with everyone,” said Amy.

The reception was hosted in The Courtmacsherry Hotel.

Amy’s brother made the wedding cake and “it was out of the world”.

The band was Va Va Voom – fronted by one of Steve’s good friends and brought great energy. The first dance was to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.

The couple had their wedding reception at The Courtmacsherry Hotel.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? “I think just how much we enjoyed the day and looking around and seeing how much everyone else seemed to be enjoying it too... It was particularly meaningful to all be together after everything that’s gone on with the pandemic,” she said.