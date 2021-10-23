Wedding of the Week: 'We exchanged the same rings our parents used over 50 years previous...'

CHILDHOOD sweethearts Teresa Purcell and Liam Goggin were wed this summer in what marked a very special day.

Teresa, from The Glen, and Liam, from Stephen’s Street, live in Deerpark with children Kaia, aged 23, Ben, aged 10 and Sam, aged five. They met back in 1996 in The Coliseum (LeisurePlex now) and Teresa went to Liam’s grads after his Leaving Cert.

Teresa used her mother’s wedding ring and Liam used his dad’s - which was very special.

Teresa said: “We went our separate ways and both went on with our lives for 16 years before getting back in contact again in 2012 and have been inseparable since.”

The couple had their wedding at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa on July 16 with Rev Mike O Sullivan from Cork Unitarian Church officiating over the ceremony and 50 guests.

A WONDERFUL DAY: Teresa (nee Purcell) and Liam Goggin with children Kaia, Ben and Sam Pictures: Ray Terry Photography

The bride wore a dress from a designer in Moscow - a trumpet style, long sleeve full lace dress with a cut out back. She wore green Zara heels for a pop of colour. Liam’s suit was bought from Simply Suits on the Kinsale roundabout along with the rest of the groomsmen.

Her hair was done by Beauty by Nichole - Teresa said: “She helped me to remember my mother and both Liam’s parents, who have all passed away, in a very special way by placing three roses in my hair so we could have them present all day in an understated way.”

Makeup was by her talented nephew Killian Purcell, @kppmakeup.

Teresa’s father Sean, aged 79, who is battling cancer was present and walked her up the aisle.

“It was very special and made even more special that he enjoyed the day so much. My father’s brother Liam was also there on the day and they enjoyed a great day after being inside for almost 14 months previous,” she said.

The bridal party included Teresa’s best friend of 30 years Lorraine Harrington as maid of honour, daughter Kaia Purcell, current Miss Cork City, as a bridesmaid, Liam’s niece Katie Anthony as another bridesmaid and the couple’s daughter Sam Goggin as flower girl.

The couple with their guests outdoors at the hotel. The weather was amazing, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees on the day. The hotel overlooks Oysterhaven Bay.

The groom’s party was Liam’s best friend since they were children Anthony Coleman as best man, Joseph Buckley as a groomsman, Liam’s brother Tadg Goggin as groomsman, and Liam’s son Ben O’Connell as pageboy.

Teresa said: “We exchanged the same wedding rings that our parents had used to get married over 50 years previous. I used my mother’s wedding ring and Liam used his dad’s.

"It is very special to wear these rings every day knowing how much love they have seen before us.”

Their first dance was to Elton John’s Something About The Way You Look Tonight.