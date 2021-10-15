My Weekend: Next week I'm performing at Cork Jazz Festival

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Síofra Nolan and I am a singer and pianist from Dublin. I was jazz trained, but come from a family of trad musicians and lingerie designers. I will be performing at Guinness Cork Jazztarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> with The X Collective, Cooks But We're Chefs and Dublin Gospel Choir, at The Everyman Theatre.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

This can vary dramatically but more than often, out on the town!

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Lie ins 100%. I feel more creative at night.

Síofra Nolan at The X Collective songwriting camp.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Well I teach and gig every weekend so my 'weekend's starts on a Monday.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I would rent a big chalet in the South of France and bring my band, Cooks But We're Chefs, to play lots of music undisturbed.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I like to head anywhere quiet or in nature to recharge. It's a little harder to do in Dublin, but if you go to the beach at the right time, you don't have to bump into as many people. The Botanic Gardens and Glasnevin Cemetery are also heaven's for me. I went there almost every day during the second lockdown.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I'm fortunate enough to have my best friends in my band, so yes! But I do definitely miss hanging out with the girls on the weekend. It can be difficult having such a different work schedule to most non-musicians.

Síofra Nolan performing on stage.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Dancing! I love salsa and belly dancing.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

Entertain! I absolutely love hosting. My signature dish would have to be the Creamy Cashew Red Pepper Pasta from The Happy Pear as it's incredibly easy to make for a group and doesn't involve any chopping.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

Paradiso is one of my favourite restaurants in Ireland! I have come to Cork twice for the sole purpose of eating there.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Either out playing music in my shed, on the phone to someone or watching a movie.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

It doesn't.

Singer and pianist Síofra Nolan.

MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING GIG

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Presents The X Collective on Saturday October 23, 2021, Live at The Everyman. The X Collective is a new group of international RnB, Soul and Hip Hop Allstars, fronted by producers Zapho and Emily Shaw under the umbrella of Oíche Events. This collective is a movement of emerging and established artists revelling in community and creativity.

Having launched in 2020, they’ve managed to record a body of collaborative work, showcasing each artist, in addition to group collaborations. Featuring artists like Senita (God Knows, Shookra), Toshín, Jess Kav (BARQ, The Waterboys, Hozier), Decarteret, Rob De Boer, Cooks But We’re Chefs, Shy Mascot and many more.

From writing, recording, production and subsequent release, their artists work together to optimise creativity and achieve combined success, with the backing of The X Collective brand throughout.

Tickets €20 https://everymancork.com/events/the-x-collective-guinness-cork-jazz-festival/