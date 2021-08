JENNY Dineen, from Union Hall, and Sean Brosnan, from Caheragh, grew up just 20 minutes away from each other. But it took a night out in the local night club to bring them together, six years ago.

Sean is a healthcare assistant in the A&E department of Cork University Hospital and Jenny is an associate director in the tax department in KPMG Cork.

They are living in Douglas but awaiting the keys to their new home in Ahiohill, Clonakilty.

Jenny and her bridesmaids, including a cardboard cutout, far right, of her sister Shelly, who couldn't be there on the day, as she lives in New Zealand.

They were engaged in August, 2019, on holidays in Santorini, Greece, when Sean went down on one knee — as Jenny posed for a photo looking out over the cliffs at sunset.

“The whole restaurant started cheering and it took me a few seconds to realise what had actually happened, but of course I said yes!” she said.

They were married in Union Hall Church by Fr Gerard Thornton on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The bride looked stunning in her dress from Brides of Eire, Clonakilty. The bridesmaid dresses were from Folkster. Make-up was by Ashling Daly, owner of Beautique by Ashling Daly, Skibbereen, and hair was by KellyAnn O’Sullivan, of HoneyBee hair salon, Skibbereen. Sean’s suit was custom made by Tom Murphy’s Mensware in Cork. The groomsmen suits were from Simply Suits of Kinsale Road, Cork.

The wedding party.

The couple were surrounded by close family and friends on the day — however, Jenny’s sister Shelly in New Zealand and her partner Steve Collins couldn’t make it back, but they joined in the celebrations virtually. Her bridesmaid gifted her a cardboard cut-out of her sister as a surprise on the morning of the wedding — which they included in some photos.

“There were plenty of tears and I cant wait to mark it with her in person next year when she returns home.

"We also missed having a number of our friends and family members there as a result of travel restrictions and also restrictions around guest numbers," said Jenny.

Guests were limited to close family and friends, due to Covid.

Recalling the special day, Jenny said: “We have memories that we will cherish for the rest of our days.”

The reception was in Glebe Gardens in Baltimore, where the food was delicious — it was a wonderful, relaxed venue.

“It was like being abroad we had our meal outdoors in their courtyard. The food was delicious. I would like to thank Kate, Tessa and their team at Glebe Gardens it was such a beautiful and relaxed venue at one stage I looked around and I thought I was abroad as we were in the gardens enjoying our drinks reception and the sun was splitting the stones.”

Dermot Sullivan was the photographer and “worth his weight in gold”, while Gordon Falvey (Wedfilms.ie) was the videographer.

The cake was by Rachael in DaisyChain Cakes.

They hired a car from Vintage Wedding Cars and felt like royalty on the day.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“What stands out for me was the love that we felt on the day... I would also like to thank my mum, my sister, bridesmaids, Sean’s family and my close friends (you know who you are) who kept us calm and reassured throughout the lead up to the day, especially with trying to reschedule and plan a wedding during Covid restrictions,” said Jenny.