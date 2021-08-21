Wedding of the Week: Couple first met on summer holidays at mobile home park in East Cork

THIS couple first met on summer holidays at Kelly’s mobile home park in Garryvoe back in 2006.

Fast forward to 2021, and Bernadette (nee Cosgrave) McGill, from Farranree, and Paul McGill, from, Mayfield wed in a ceremony this summer.

The couple, who live in Ballinacurra, County Cork, were engaged at Garryvoe in 2019 and were married at the Church of Immaculate Conception Shanagarry, in East Cork, on July 24.

Joining the couple on the day were the parents of the bride, Denis and Ber Cosgrave, matron of honour Maria Cosgrave, mother of the groom Margaret McGill, and best man Shane McGill.

The couple’s daughter, Bébhinn McGill, aged three, also played a special role in the day.

The bridal party included Maria Cosgrave, Niamh Cosgrave, Eimear O’Connell and Michelle McGill and flower girl Bébhinn McGill.

Numbers had to be reduced due to Covid, but the couple said: “A smaller wedding of 50 definitely made the day feel more intimate.”

Cork Wedding Cars supplied transport to the venues, while church music was by pianist Rachael O’Donovan and reception music by violinist duo Violini.

Their wedding reception was hosted at Midleton Park Hotel.

Their first song was to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day?

“A beautiful ceremony at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Shanagarry. A fantastic speech by the best man Shane McGill and getting together with family for the first time in over a year,” the couple said.