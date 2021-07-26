Eat local and seasonal, it’s never been easier

AT the start of July, as I sat down with my journal and pen in hand to make my list of all the seasonal foods in their prime this month and jot down ideas for recipes to make with them all, I realised we are in peak produce season! How do I know this?
Remove the beans from their pods, blanch for two minutes, refresh in iced water, then peel off outer skin. Place into a bowl.
Toast the pine nuts (or flaked almonds) in a dry pan. Set aside to cool slightly.
Crumble feta cheese over the broad beans, add chopped spring onion, Sumac and add a small pinch of sea salt (the feta will already be salty), and a grind of black pepper.
Add lemon juice and a generous glug of EVO (about 1 tablespoon). Chuck in the herbs and the toasted pine nuts, mix all together and serve.
Clean, top and tail the courgettes. Cut/slice them as desired, and place in a serving bowl.
To the courgettes, add mint, lemon zest and juice, and chilli. Season with sea salt and add oil.
Mix everything together well and serve.
Using a sharp knife or a mandolin, slice the fennel bulbs as finely as you can manage. Place into a bowl and set aside.
Using a vegetable peeler, peel carrots into ribbons, discarding the outside skin. Add to the fennel.
Into a small jug add the zest of a whole orange and the juice of half. To this add the olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir with a fork to combine.
Cut the skin off the other orange half, cut into small pieces removing any pips and pith before adding to the carrot and fennel. Scatter over with poppy seeds.
Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix everything together well.
Into a large pan over a medium heat, add water and sugar. Bring to boil for the sugar to dissolve, then add the peaches, vanilla bean paste, and sauternes. Cook until tender, time will depend on how ripe the peaches are, but between 5-10 minutes.
Sterilise a jar large enough to fit the peaches and liquid.
When the peaches are tender, turn off heat, and remove the peaches from the cooking liquid using a slotted spoon. Allow peaches to cool slightly, then remove their furry skin.
Place peaches into the jar and pour over the cooking liquid. Allow to cool completely before eating.
To serve, whip double cream into stiff peaks and gently fold in the slightly squashed raspberries.
Into bowl, place a few of the peaches, add some of the raspberry whipped cream, and a little of the liquid from the jar. Crumble over two Amaretti biscuits and serve.
Trim any stalks from the flower heads and give a gentle shake to ensure no little creatures are hiding!
To a stainless steel pot, add the water and sugar and bring to the boil until the sugar has dissolved. Turn off the heat, add the flower heads, zest of the whole lemon, slice the lemon and add it to the pot. Add in the citric acid and give everything a good stir.
Place a lid on the pot and leave to stand and infused overnight.
Next day, sterilise a 750ml bottle and line a fine sieve with a piece of muslin and strain the liquid into a jug, (I usually do this stage twice). Pour into the bottle and seal. If stored in a fridge after opening, the cordial will be good for a year.
First, sterilise the bottle and cap. Add the sliced raspberries and top with the vinegar until the bottle is almost full, but all the raspberries are covered.
Screw the cap on tip and give a little shake.
Store in a cool, dark place for at least one week before using. Shake once a day.