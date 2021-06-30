The start of summer feasting... what to grow, sow, forage and cook

JUNE is my favourite month of the year, the charming month of summer!
- Place the ricotta into a bowl and gently break it down a little with a spatula. Gently fold in the whipped cream a little at a time so as not to lose volume. Add the herbs and raspberries and fold through until well mixed.
- Prepare a piping bag and fill with the mixture. Generously pipe into the cannoli shells and serve.
- Into a blender place basil, pine nuts, parmesan, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, salt and pepper and blend until smooth, approximately 3 minutes. Check for seasoning, adjust if necessary - remember the cheese will be salty.
- Slice the block of Buffaloumi in half lengthways. Season both sides of each piece with a little olive oil and a twist of black pepper.
- Slice the strawberries and set aside.
- Heat a frying pan on a medium high heat. Add the Buffaloumi to the pan and allow to cook until golden brown on both sides.
- Onto a plate, spoon a generous amount of basil sauce. Top with Buffaloumi, and scatter over strawberries and chopped hazelnuts. Garnish with small basil leaves.
Into individual glass tumblers, spoon individual layers of cream, custard, and compote. Try and get in two layers and finish with cream. Top with grated white chocolate and serve.
- Place all the ingredients into a blender with a high-speed setting and blend until completely smooth. This may take up to five minutes, or more.
- Check for seasoning and consistency. Add, a little at a time if needed, more salt for balance, or more water for a smoother consistency.
- Put the vinegar and elderflower heads into a saucepan and gently heat until just below simmering point.
- Turn off the heat, cover with a lid and leave to cool and infuse ideally overnight.
- Next day, strain the mixture through a fine sieve lined with a piece of muslin and pour into a sterilised bottle.