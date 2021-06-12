Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy 'best day' of their lives

"IT will be the best day of your life, no matter what.”

So said Orla Barry, a pharmacist from Kilworth, and Keith O’Mahony, from Castlelyons, who works in IT for a clinical trials company, of their wedding day.

Mr and Mrs, raising a glass.

The couple are living in Limerick, but came home to Cork for their big day.

They met 12 and a half years ago in SG1 nightclub in Fermoy.

They were engaged in December, 2018, in Doonbeg in Clare.

They were only allowed to have six guests due to Covid restrictions.

They were married on April 24 in the Maryborough Hotel in Douglas and had a spiritual ceremony officiated by the wonderful Carol Cotter.

Orla said: “Everything was a dream on the day and The Orangery in the Maryborough was a magical wedding setting.

“We were blessed with great weather and the sun shone all day.”

The bride’s dress was from Lilac Rose Bridal in Limerick and Keith got his suits from Tom Murphy’s on Patrick’s Street in Cork.

On the beautiful grounds of Marybourough House.

Orla said: “I didn’t have hair or make-up professionals on the day but my niece Katie stepped up and did my hair and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.

"All I can say to future brides is not to worry about the small things, your day will be perfect in the end.”

The couple met in Fermoy, but live in Limerick.

They could only have six guests on the day so Orla’s mother Mary, brother Sean and sister Nuala were in attendance, along with Keith’s parents Don and Angela and his brother and best man Chris.

Orla said: “Unfortunately, my dad John has passed away but my brother Sean stepped in and walked me down the aisle.

Their advice to other couples navigating the wedding planning, during Covid, is to enjoy every second of the build up.

“It was hard only having six people present but we set up a Zoom call for family and friends to watch on and it was lovely to know they could watch our ceremony.”

She said they were blown away by all their suppliers, including Dermot Sullivan on photography, who was a pleasure to deal with, Ms Cupcake Cork, who supplied the amazing cake, Claire Heffernan, who sang beautifully on the day, Ina McCarthy For Flowers in Midleton, and To Have And To Hold of Cork, who supplied the arch of flowers for the ceremony. “Carol Cotter officiated beautifully and the Maryborough hotel was outstanding.

The couple said they were blessed with great weather on the day.

“The thing I remember the most was the feeling of happiness as we walked down the aisle as husband and wife.

"Covid-19 has made wedding planning very stressful for couples but if I could give any advice to future couples, it’s to enjoy every second of the build up.

"It will be the best day of your life no matter what,” said Orla.