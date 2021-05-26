What food to grow, shop for and forage this month...

FIRST come the blossoms, then come the leaves.
- To a large saucepan, add sugar, water, and lemon slices and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat, add all the blackcurrant leaves, place the saucepan lid on securely then leave overnight to infuse.
- The next day, place a fine mesh sieve over a bowl large enough to catch all the liquid and line the sieve with a piece of muslin. Pour the contents of the saucepan into the lined sieve and squeeze until you capture every drop of syrupy liquid.
- Taste, and gradually add a little lemon juice at a time until you have the right level of acidity to your taste. Decant into a sterilised bottle, keep in the fridge and use within 1-2 months.
- First, prepare your martini glass by damping the rim slightly using wetted kitchen paper. Shake some sea salt onto a plate and coat the rim of the glass with a fine layer of salt.
- To a cocktail shaker or jam jar with a lid, add the ingredients, top with ice, firmly place on lid, and shake until a fine film appears on the outside.
- Pour through a sieve into the glass. Garnish with a fresh blackcurrant leaf if you have one.
- Place strawberries into a container, pour over the elderflower cordial, cover.
- Shake gently. Place in a fridge for two days, gently shaking once per day.
- Into a jug, pour cream and add vanilla bean paste. Whip the cream to soft peaks.
- On top of the shortbread, add a thick layer of cream and top with an Elderflower Cured Strawberry.
- Prepare a piece of parchment on a baking tray. Clean and dry the strawberries.
- Half fill a small saucepan with water, place over a medium-low heat. Into a bowl, crack the chocolate into small pieces. Place the bowl over the saucepan. It should not come into contact with the water. Melt the chocolate.
- When all the chocolate has completely melted, take the bowl off the heat and carefully dip strawberries into the chocolate. Shake off any excess and lay onto the parchment.
- Place tray of chocolate dipped strawberries into fridge until chocolate has set.
- Into a large jar, create roughly equal layers of sugar and spruce tips, starting and finishing with sugar.
- Close the lid and leave to stand for minimum 24 hours.
- Place a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add sugar and spruce tips, then boiling water. Heat and stir until all the sugar has dissolved.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a large bowl and line it with muslin. Pour through the hot syrup mixture and press down with a wooden spoon to capture every bit of flavour.
- Decant into a sterlised bottle. Store in a cool, dark place.
- Place a saute pan over a medium heat. Add butter, oil, sea kale and asparagus and fry gently for 2 minutes. Add water, clamp on lid, and turn down heat to medium low.
- Pat fish dry with kitchen paper and season with salt and pepper both sides. Heat a large frying pan, add a generous amount of butter, melt, then add the fish skin side down. Press down with a fish slice and cook for 3-5 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets. Turn the fillets over and cook for a further 2 minutes.
- Back to the vegetables. Take off the lid and add sea beet stems first. Add lemon juice, half the cockle juice from the tin and more butter. Shake to combine, then add the leaves. Put the lid back on, turn off heat and allow the sea beet leaves to wilt.
- Add drained cockles to the fish pan, flip the fish back onto its skin, and baste with the buttery pan juices.
- Onto a warm plate, place vegetables, top with a fillet of John Dory, scatter over cockles, and finish with a drizzle of the lemon-butter juices from the vegetable pan.
- Served with steamed new season potatoes, butter and chopped chives.